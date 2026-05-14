PS Bitok warns against harsh punishments amid rising school unrest

The Ministry of Education has directed schools to abandon harsh disciplinary practices and embrace student-centred approaches as cases of unrest continue to disrupt learning in secondary schools across the country.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok issued the directive on Thursday during a virtual meeting with principals, regional directors, county education officials and sub-county officers convened to address growing instability in schools.

The meeting came amid rising concern over strikes and destruction of property reported in several institutions during the second term, a period traditionally associated with heightened tension in schools.

Bitok said the government was concerned that unrest incidents were interfering with learning and forcing the temporary closure of some institutions.

“We are aware of incidences of unrest in some of our schools which have unfortunately interfered with smooth learning and the closure of some institutions,” he said. “We must be on the lookout for the triggers to effectively preempt them.”

Education officials who attended the meeting blamed the unrest on poor communication between students and school administrations, failure to involve learners in decision-making and punitive disciplinary measures that escalate tensions.

Other causes identified included examination pressure, poor learning environments, peer influence, drug and substance abuse, social media influence and weak guidance and counselling structures in schools.

In response, the PS urged schools to shift towards more humane and corrective methods of discipline while strengthening dialogue between learners and administrators.

“Discipline should be fair, supportive, and corrective. Schools must create environments where learners feel heard, respected, and supported,” Bitok said.

He also directed schools to strengthen communication channels involving teachers, parents and students to allow concerns to be addressed before they escalate into unrest.

“Schools must strengthen communication channels between students, teachers, parents, and administrators to promote trust, openness, and timely resolution of concerns,” he added.

The ministry further encouraged school heads to involve learners in decision-making processes to foster a sense of responsibility and belonging among students. Officials argued that exclusion and lack of consultation were contributing to frustration among learners.

The meeting also emphasized the need to strengthen guidance and counselling departments to provide psychosocial support to learners facing academic and emotional stress.

School administrators were challenged to improve student welfare programmes, intensify anti-drug campaigns and promote responsible use of social media through digital literacy initiatives.

The government’s renewed intervention highlights growing concern within the education sector over recurring unrest in schools, particularly during examination periods when pressure on students increases.

Bitok appealed for cooperation among parents, teachers, school boards and education officers in maintaining discipline and stability in schools.

“The support of all stakeholders is critical in nurturing disciplined, safe, inclusive, and friendly learning institutions,” he said.