PS Bitok warns against harsh punishments amid rising school unrest
The Basic Education PS said the government was concerned that unrest incidents were interfering with learning and forcing the temporary closure of some institutions.
The Basic Education PS said the government was concerned that unrest incidents were interfering with learning and forcing the temporary closure of some institutions.
The directive comes against a backdrop of repeated unrest in schools, with incidents of student strikes, destruction of property, arson attacks and sudden closures disrupting learning in several counties.
KNUT Deputy SG Hesbon Otieno Agola says delayed capitation and unpaid balances are leaving public schools with accumulating supplier debts. He argues new allocations often clear arrears rather than fund learning activities.
According to Bitok secondary schools have been hit hardest, with a shortfall of Sh76,995,346,067. Junior secondary schools follow with Sh31,981,877,799, while primary schools face a deficit of Sh14,048,116,230. Secondary special needs education also recorded a gap of Sh67,117,182.
According to the Ministry, all information submitted through the platform will be treated with strict confidentiality to protect whistleblowers and ensure credible investigations. The reporting window will remain open until Monday, February 2, 2026.
PS Bitok said the Ministry of Education values the partnership it enjoys with teachers’ unions, describing it as critical to the successful implementation of ongoing and future reforms in the sector.
Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the ministry, working closely with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), had ensured that all affected candidates were able to sit their exams without disruption.
The focus on fruit trees this year seeks to merge environmental protection with practical benefits for learners, creating fruit orchards within schools that contribute to the nation’s greening efforts while supplying nutritional value.
The verification exercise, which has reached just over half of the country’s 32,000 schools, is exposing inflated enrolment numbers that have affected funding allocations.
Bitok announced that the Ministry is preparing a formal proposal to establish an international platform for exceptional student artists
The accusations against Ayiro were brought to light through a detailed exposé by African Uncensored, titled The Teacher and the System - The Story Behind the Story
Learners are being guided by their teachers to make informed choices, selecting a total of 12 schools based on their interests, academic performance, and the capacities of the institutions.
Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok stated that the initiative aims to help students access employment opportunities, university admissions, and financial support like the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) promptly.
A full transition to the new platform is scheduled for September.
This has triggered panic among parents and leaders, who now fear that families might be forced to shoulder the cost of exam registration for learners in public schools.
The massive reduction, enforced by the National Treasury, threatens to cripple key programmes and services at the heart of the education system.
The disbursement follows rising pressure from education stakeholders after schools reopened for the second term without receiving the much-needed funds.
The Ministry added that the holding of certificates is not permitted under current law.