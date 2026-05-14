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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Julius Bitok

Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens
Education and Career

Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

According to Bitok secondary schools have been hit hardest, with a shortfall of Sh76,995,346,067. Junior secondary schools follow with Sh31,981,877,799, while primary schools face a deficit of Sh14,048,116,230. Secondary special needs education also recorded a gap of Sh67,117,182.

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