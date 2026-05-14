HIV, TB, malaria progress too slow to meet 2030 goals, WHO report says

A new global health assessment by the World Health Organization shows that efforts to control major infectious diseases are falling short of the targets set for 2030, with progress on HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis, neglected tropical diseases and antimicrobial resistance moving too slowly to meet international goals.

In its World Health Statistics 2026 report released on Wednesday, the WHO says that although some gains have been recorded in different regions, the overall pace of improvement is not enough to reach the Sustainable Development Goals linked to disease control. The agency also warns that reductions in funding could weaken the progress made so far and place billions of people at risk.

For HIV, the report estimates that 1.3 million new infections occurred in 2024. This reflects a 40% drop since 2010, but it remains far above the 2025 target of 370,000 new infections and the broader goal of a 90% reduction by 2030. The WHO notes that the African Region continues to carry the heaviest burden, accounting for about 65% of people living with HIV worldwide.

Tuberculosis continues to present a major global challenge. The report estimates that 10.7 million people developed TB in 2024, with incidence declining by only 12% since 2015. This is far below the End TB Strategy target of an 80% reduction by 2030. While the WHO notes progress in Europe, it also highlights a rise in cases in the Americas, showing uneven performance across regions.

Malaria trends are also a concern. The report estimates 282 million cases in 2024, representing an 8.5% increase compared to 2015 levels. The African Region remains the most affected. The WHO warns that this direction is the opposite of the global target of a 90% reduction by 2030, showing that current efforts are not matching the scale of the problem.

On hepatitis, the report shows mixed progress. Both hepatitis B and C infections have declined, but hepatitis B prevalence among children under five remains at 0.6%, still far from the elimination target of 0.1%. The WHO notes that most new infections continue to be recorded in Africa, where prevention and treatment gaps remain.

The report also points to better progress in neglected tropical diseases. The number of people requiring interventions has dropped by 36% since 2010. However, the WHO cautions that the number of people still at risk remains high, and global targets are still far from being reached.

Antimicrobial resistance is described as a growing global threat, with high levels of drug-resistant infections reported across several regions. The WHO is calling for stronger investment in disease surveillance, laboratory systems, and treatment capacity to avoid further setbacks in global health security.

Overall, the WHO warns that without faster action and steady financing, the world is likely to miss key 2030 health targets across multiple disease areas, despite years of effort and partial progress in some regions.