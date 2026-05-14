Ezekiel Mutua reflects on family strain during years of public scrutiny

When public leadership becomes a national talking point, the pressure often extends beyond office corridors into private life, and Public Admin Specialist Ezekiel Mutua says his time in office exposed exactly that kind of strain on his family.

Speaking during Wind Down’s show at Radio Generation on Tuesday, Mutua reflected on years marked by sharp criticism, online attacks, and constant public debate that he says did not stop at him but also reached his children and home.

He maintained that his actions in office were guided by law and institutional duty during a period he described as highly demanding.

Mutua, who is alos former Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO said the weight of public attention during his leadership often followed him beyond official responsibilities and shaped how his family experienced everyday life.

Much of his public profile was shaped during his tenure at the Kenya Film Classification Board, where he enforced strict rules on media content. His approach triggered wide debate across the country and beyond, especially on issues touching on sexuality, morality, and freedom of expression.

He became widely known for decisions to restrict or ban films, adverts, and online content considered inappropriate, including LGBTQ-themed productions such as Rafiki and certain online material.

He defended those actions as efforts to protect “family values” and Kenyan cultural standards.

These decisions placed him at the centre of heated national conversations on censorship, with critics accusing the regulator of limiting artistic freedom, while supporters argued he was defending moral standards and protecting children.

Mutua’s regulatory approach also covered broadcasting rules, including watershed advertising guidelines and strict classification systems that often led to disputes with media houses.

The disagreements further fuelled public debate about the role of regulation in the media space.

Over time, Mutua became a frequent subject of online discussion, often attracting strong reactions that made him a central figure in social media debates. He said this level of attention went beyond professional criticism and often became personal for his household.

Some of the commentary, he noted, contributed to reputational pressure that affected how his family interacted in public, including moments of ridicule and unwanted attention.

The Strategic Communication Specilist said his children were especially affected by how his public image was portrayed.

“My kids would be hiding from school,” he said, explaining that media coverage sometimes made school life uncomfortable for them due to public perception.

Despite the criticism, he maintained that his decisions were grounded in law and the responsibilities of his office. He said public service often requires making unpopular decisions within clear institutional frameworks.

He also reflected on how the pressure extended into his home, noting that his wife played a key role in helping the family cope with public attention and preparing the children for how society might respond to his work.

Mutua added that public life often forces families to adjust emotionally when public opinion becomes intense and persistent.

He said he developed simple routines to cope with the pressure, including regularly buying newspapers to stay informed and maintain stability during periods of intense public debate.

That routine, he said, helped him remain grounded when he was frequently at the centre of national attention.

He also reflected on the realities of public leadership, stating, “You know in life you can’t be loved by everybody,” as he described the experience of working in a divided public environment.

Going further, Mutua said much of the criticism he faced was shaped by what he described as narrative-driven media coverage that often amplified controversy.

He argued that such coverage sometimes missed the broader context of his decisions and the responsibilities tied to his office, though he maintained he acted within the law throughout his tenure.

He further noted that digital platforms have changed how public scrutiny works, allowing leaders to respond directly to narratives without relying entirely on traditional media channels.

He said this shift has transformed how information spreads and how public debate unfolds in real time.

Looking back, Mutua described parts of the experience as extremely difficult, saying at times it was “terrible”.

However, he said the experience strengthened his resilience and deepened his understanding of leadership under pressure, while highlighting the personal cost that often comes with public service.