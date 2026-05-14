KNCHR warns public over fake compensation agents targeting victims

Reports have emerged of individuals targeting Kenyans with false promises of compensation, prompting the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to warn the public against anyone demanding money while claiming to act on behalf of the Commission in reparations matters.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said on Thursday that some people are misleading members of the public by alleging they can speed up or secure compensation for victims, warning that such claims are fraudulent and intended to steal from unsuspecting Kenyans.

The Commission stressed that all its services are free of charge and that no payments are required at any stage of engagement with victims or complainants.

“KNCHR does not charge any fees. All our services are free,” the Commission said, adding that no money is required for registration, case handling, or access to compensation or reparations.

It further clarified that genuine processes under its mandate do not involve private payment channels, cautioning the public against sending money through personal numbers or unofficial paybill accounts.

“The Commission does not use private M-Pesa numbers or private paybill numbers for any of its processes,” the statement read.

According to KNCHR, anyone requesting money in exchange for compensation facilitation has no link to the institution and should be treated as a fraudster. It added that it is working with security agencies to trace those behind the scheme and ensure they face legal action.

The rights body urged victims who may have been targeted or already lost money to report the matter to the nearest police station and provide all transaction details and communication records to assist investigations.

It also advised the public to confirm any suspicious information directly through its official communication channels before taking action.

“Contact KNCHR directly through its official channels to verify any information,” it said.

The Commission reiterated that all official processes are conducted transparently and without intermediaries, warning the public to ignore individuals or groups claiming otherwise.

It added that protecting the integrity of compensation and reparations processes remains a priority to ensure fairness for genuine victims.

The warning comes as the government continues rolling out a nationwide compensation programme for victims of police brutality and protest-related violence.

About Sh2 billion has been set aside in the 2025/2026 supplementary budget to support the exercise, with payments expected to be completed by June 2026.

At the same time, KNCHR is reviewing around 1,800 complaints from incidents recorded between 2017 and 2025 to determine eligibility for compensation under the ongoing process.