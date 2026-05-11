NGEC warns rising pregnancies among girls aged 10–14 signal child protection gaps

The National Gender and Equality Commission warns rising pregnancies among girls aged 10–14 in Kenya reflect a serious child protection and human rights crisis.

The commission has called for stronger enforcement of sexual offences laws, improved safeguarding systems, and expanded access to education and healthcare, warning that every case signals systemic gaps in protecting vulnerable children.

In a statement on Monday, the commission says that no child should be forced into motherhood due to circumstances such as poverty, sexual violence, defilement, harmful cultural practices, exploitation, school dropout or systemic neglect.

It noted that each case of pregnancy involving a child reflects serious weaknesses in safeguarding systems, access to justice, education, healthcare and social protection services.

“Every pregnancy involving a child is a stark reminder of gaps in safeguarding systems, access to justice, education, healthcare, and social protection,” the statement added.

The commission stressed that Kenya’s Constitution guarantees children protection and dignity, including the right to education, healthcare and freedom from discrimination.

“The Constitution of Kenya guarantees every child the right to dignity, protection from abuse, education, healthcare, and freedom from discrimination under Articles 27, 43, and 53,” it highlighted.

The NGEC explained that addressing the crisis requires urgent and coordinated national action across multiple sectors, including justice, education, health and social services.

It called for stronger enforcement of laws against sexual offences, particularly those targeting children, and for improved protection mechanisms to prevent abuse before it occurs.

Kenya has a legal framework under the Sexual Offences Act that criminalises defilement and other forms of sexual abuse against minors, but rights groups have often raised concerns about gaps in enforcement and reporting.

The commission also urged investment in comprehensive, age-appropriate reproductive health education to help young people understand their rights and protect themselves from exploitation.

In addition, it called for economic support for vulnerable families, arguing that poverty remains one of the key drivers of child vulnerability.

The NGEC further emphasised the need to ensure that girls remain in school, warning that school dropout significantly increases the risk of exploitation and early pregnancy.

It also called for expanded access to adolescent-friendly health services, psycho-social support and justice systems that are responsive to the needs of survivors.

“Kenya must urgently strengthen enforcement against sexual offences, enhance child safeguarding mechanisms, invest in comprehensive age-appropriate reproductive health education, support vulnerable families economically, ensure girls remain in school, and provide survivors with access to justice, psychosocial support, and adolescent-friendly health services,” the commission said.

The NGEC described child protection as a collective constitutional duty that requires action from government institutions, communities, families and other stakeholders.

The commission’s statement comes amid growing concern from child rights organisations over the safety and welfare of minors in Kenya, particularly girls in vulnerable communities.

Authorities have in recent years intensified campaigns against teenage pregnancies and sexual violence, but advocacy groups continue to warn that cases remain high in several parts of the country.

The NGEC said sustained national commitment is needed to close gaps in protection systems and ensure that every child is safeguarded from abuse and exploitation.