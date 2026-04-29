Two police officers jailed for 2019 killing of suspect in custody at Nyamatoki

Two police officers have been handed lengthy prison terms after a court found them responsible for the death of a suspect who was in custody at Nyamatoki Police Post in Nyamira County in 2019.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Police Corporal James Ogwagwa Nyakina was sentenced to 30 years in jail, while Police Constable Jackson Kirui Kipngeno received a 10-year sentence. The court determined that the two officers jointly assaulted the suspect, actions that led to his death.

The court heard that Amos Kemosi Kereri had been arrested during a night patrol by the officers alongside their colleagues. He was then taken to the police post and placed in custody.

According to the prosecution, the two officers assaulted Kereri while he was being held in the cells. He was later rushed to hospital the following morning, where he was pronounced dead.

During the trial, the prosecution maintained that the officers acted together in inflicting the injuries that caused the death of the suspect while he was under their care. A total of 14 witnesses testified to support the case presented in court.

Delivering its judgment, the court concluded that the two officers “jointly murdered Amos Kemosi Kereri,” finding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The case was led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joel Chirchir, who presented the state’s evidence throughout the proceedings.

The sentencing marks the end of a case that has taken six years since the incident occurred, drawing attention to claims of police brutality and the need for accountability within detention facilities.

Human rights observers have in the past raised concerns over deaths in custody, urging stronger oversight of police conduct and firm enforcement of constitutional protections for those detained.

The Nyamira case now adds to a growing number of prosecutions involving law enforcement officers accused of using excessive force while handling suspects. The ruling is expected to increase scrutiny on police operations, especially in rural stations where oversight is often limited.

With the judgment delivered, the two officers will begin serving their sentences, bringing closure to a case that has remained in the public eye since 2019.