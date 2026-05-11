Mudavadi defends Africa Forward Summit amid growing political criticism

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has strongly defended the Africa Forward Summit as pressure and criticism continue to build around the high-profile meeting in Nairobi, saying the gathering is designed to strengthen Africa’s voice globally, attract investment and push the continent towards equal economic partnerships.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Mudavadi said the summit, which begins today, marks a new phase in Africa’s engagement with global powers as leaders move away from dependence on aid towards structured cooperation focused on trade, development and investment.

The summit brings together French President Emmanuel Macron and about 30 heads of state in Nairobi, making it one of the largest diplomatic events hosted in Kenya in recent years.

Mudavadi said Africa is now seeking partnerships built on shared economic interests instead of donor-recipient relations.

“We are moving from a position where this conversation will be about aid and what can you do for us? And we are moving towards a position of what can we do together?” Mudavadi said.

He argued that the summit gives African countries a stronger voice in global affairs and helps the continent shape its own future development plans.

“We want to engage in Africa and with the rest of the world on a more better footing. We are not just a continent of extraction,” he said, adding that Africa must “enhance manufacturing and value addition here.”

Mudavadi also disclosed that Kenya has already secured more than US$1 billion in commitments tied to the summit, covering projects in infrastructure, energy, water and innovation.

Among the projects linked to the engagements are rail modernisation plans in Nairobi, upgrades at the Port of Mombasa, rehabilitation works at Masinga Dam and a €35 million science and innovation hub at the University of Nairobi.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary dismissed claims that the summit is largely symbolic and defended the long-term nature of the agreements being discussed.

“If they want instant coffee, they should go to a cafeteria. This is not instant coffee. This is sustainable development,” he said.

Mudavadi further rejected claims that the summit is creating divisions within Africa, saying participation by countries across the continent remains broad despite the absence of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

His remarks came as Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioned Kenya’s role in hosting the summit and raised concerns about the political environment surrounding the event.

Speaking at Seed of Hope Church in Donholm on Sunday, Kalonzo claimed Kenya’s selection to host the summit was influenced by divisions within Francophone West Africa rather than the country’s standing on the continent.

“There is a lot of realignment in West Africa, and that is how they convinced Ruto to host the event in Kenya,” he said.

Kalonzo also criticised the government over governance and justice concerns, arguing that major international engagements should not overshadow issues facing Kenyans locally.

“While Kenya is a nation under stress, there are a lot of injustices while we pretend we respect democracy,” Kalonzo said, adding that unresolved cases involving human rights and justice continue to raise concern.

The differing views from the two leaders highlight the growing political debate surrounding the Africa Forward Summit as Nairobi hosts top African and international leaders for the high-level meeting.