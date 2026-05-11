“Total lack of respect”: Macron pauses Nairobi Summit to silence noisy delegates

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday briefly halted proceedings at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi after becoming frustrated by noise and side conversations from sections of the audience while speakers and performers were on stage.

The French leader interrupted the session during discussions centred on culture and youth voices, telling delegates that the constant disruptions showed disrespect to those addressing the gathering. His remarks drew applause from parts of the audience before calm was restored and the programme resumed.

“Excuse me, everybody, hey, hey. I’m sorry, but it is impossible to speak about culture and to have people like that super inspired coming here, making a speech with such noise. This is a total lack of respect,” Macron told the audience.

“I suggest that if you want to have a chat about something else, you have bilateral rooms or you go outside. If you want to stay here, listen to the people, and we will play the same game. Thank you."

Macron is in Kenya for the inaugural Africa Forward Summit, a two-day meeting being co-hosted by William Ruto and France on May 11 and 12.

The summit has been presented as a major platform aimed at reshaping relations between Africa and France while deepening cooperation in economic growth, innovation, investment and global governance.

The meeting has brought together African Heads of State, representatives from the African Union, development partners, international financial institutions, investors, business leaders, innovators and creatives.

Organisers say the summit seeks to build a new partnership framework between Africa and France founded on equality, mutual respect and shared prosperity.

The event is being held under the High Patronage of Presidents Macron and Ruto and is co-organised by Bpifrance, Business France and Proparco.

More than 1,500 economic and institutional leaders from Africa and France are expected to take part in the summit.

The forum is also expected to focus on Africa’s innovation potential and explore solutions to emerging challenges affecting both the continent and the wider global community.

The summit comes at a time when African countries are increasingly pushing for a stronger voice in global decision-making, climate financing, trade and sustainable development.

In his welcoming message ahead of the summit, Ruto described the gathering as a key moment in shaping Africa’s future partnerships with the rest of the world.

“It is my distinct honour to warmly welcome you to Nairobi, Kenya, for the inaugural Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by Kenya and France at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and the University of Nairobi on the 11th and 12th of May 2026,” Ruto said.

“Kenya, the cradle of humankind, is proud to host you once again on African soil, a place where history began, and where the future is being actively shaped.”

Macron also stressed the importance of the summit, describing it as another step in efforts to redefine ties between France and African nations.

“Since 2017, we have been working on overhauling the Africa–France relationship. We wish to build partnerships on an equal footing, founded on shared interests and tangible results,” Macron said.

“The Africa Forward Summit will be a significant milestone in that endeavour. For the first time, France and an English-speaking African country will co-chair this event, symbolising an open and future-focused relationship.”