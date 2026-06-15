Ruto heads to France for G7 meeting; to push for African financial reforms
According to State House, the President will use the forum to push Africa’s priorities on global finance reform, trade, climate action and digital transformation.
According to State House, the President will use the forum to push Africa’s priorities on global finance reform, trade, climate action and digital transformation.
Under the Nairobi Declaration, countries agreed to strengthen African financial institutions, including banks, pension funds, and development finance bodies, to play a bigger role in funding infrastructure, industrial growth, and social development programmes.
The French leader interrupted the session during discussions centred on culture and youth voices, telling delegates that the constant disruptions showed disrespect to those addressing the gathering.
The French President noted that relations between Kenya and France had grown stronger since his first state visit to Kenya seven years ago, which marked the first official trip by a French Head of State to the country.
Ruto said Kenya and France have maintained close diplomatic relations since 1963, when France became one of the first countries to recognise Kenya’s independence.
President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly host the summit as delegates from Africa and France converge in Nairobi for the high-level meeting.
Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who praised her decision at a time when the museum needed "calm and a strong new impetus to successfully carry out major projects involving security, and modernisation".