Kenya Railways defends eviction at Amboseli Gardens, says land is state-owned

Kenya Railways has defended an ongoing eviction exercise at Amboseli Gardens, insisting the contested parcel belongs to the state corporation and accusing occupants of illegally occupying public land.

The corporation said the structures were erected unlawfully on railway property and dismissed claims circulating online, maintaining it has followed due legal process while reclaiming railway reserve land across the country.

In a statement issued on May 10, 2026, the state corporation said the parcel identified as LR No. 330/227 had been unlawfully occupied, with structures erected on railway land using what it described as an unrecognised title deed.

“The land in question is legally owned by Kenya Railways. The occupants illegally constructed structures on the property and are relying on a purported title deed that is not recognized by the Corporation,” the agency stated.

Kenya Railways described the matter as “a clear case of attempted land grabbing targeting public land belonging to Kenya Railways.”

The statement followed widespread social media discussions surrounding the eviction, including claims that elderly occupants had been forcefully removed from the property.

The corporation, however, disputed some of the accounts circulating online, saying the woman being highlighted in the matter was not residing at the premises at the time.

“Contrary to claims being circulated publicly, the lady being fronted in the matter does not currently reside at the premises. The house had been rented out to a school,” the statement highlighted.

Kenya Railways further claimed that the woman was being used to “misrepresent the facts surrounding the matter and frustrate the Corporation’s efforts to reclaim its property.”

According to the corporation, engagement with the affected parties began in September last year, with repeated requests for them to vacate the land voluntarily.

“Kenya Railways has engaged the concerned parties since September last year requesting them to vacate the property,” the corporation stressed.

It added that it had consistently issued public notices warning against encroachment on railway reserve land and illegal occupation of railway property.

The Amboseli Gardens dispute is the latest in a series of land recovery operations undertaken by Kenya Railways in recent years as the corporation attempts to reclaim land earmarked for transport infrastructure and public use.

In previous operations, the corporation issued notices to residents and traders occupying railway corridors in areas including Busia, Voi, Taita Taveta and parts of Nairobi, warning that structures built on railway reserves would be demolished to pave the way for rehabilitation and modernization projects.

The issue of railway land ownership has also drawn national attention following audit reports revealing widespread encroachment and alleged illegal allocation of Kenya Railways property across the country.

An Auditor General’s report published in 2025 indicated that more than 500 parcels belonging to Kenya Railways had allegedly been illegally allocated to private individuals, with some disputes dating back more than a decade.

The corporation has maintained that reclaiming such land is necessary to protect public assets and support future infrastructure development.

“Kenya Railways is currently undertaking a broader exercise to reclaim all illegally occupied railway land across the country in order to safeguard public assets and ensure the land is utilized for its intended public purpose,” the statement noted.

Land disputes involving public agencies remain common in Kenya, particularly in urban centres where competing ownership claims, historical allocations and allegations of land grabbing frequently emerge.

In some cases, courts have intervened to halt repossession efforts by Kenya Railways pending hearings over contested ownership claims.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Amboseli Gardens operation, Kenya Railways insists the current exercise is being conducted lawfully.

“The Corporation remains committed to adhering to due legal process in all land recovery efforts,” the agency said.

The corporation did not disclose how many occupants or structures were affected by the eviction exercise, nor whether court proceedings related to the property are ongoing.

Kenya Railways has in recent years intensified efforts to secure railway reserve land as the government continues to expand and rehabilitate rail infrastructure across the country, including commuter rail and freight transport networks.