France calls for joint Africa–Europe push to build digital and AI systems

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a stronger partnership between Africa and Europe to fast-track joint development in artificial intelligence, energy systems and digital infrastructure, saying both regions must work together to reduce heavy dependence on the United States and China in key technologies.

Speaking during a high-level youth engagement session at the University of Nairobi on Monday, Macron said the global technology space is still largely dominated by external players, leaving Africa and Europe with limited control over innovation and systems shaping their future.

French President Emmanuel Macron alongside President William Ruto, during a high level youth engagement at the University of Nairobi on May 11, 2026.PHOTO/PCS French President Emmanuel Macron alongside President William Ruto, during a high level youth engagement at the University of Nairobi on May 11, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

French President Emmanuel Macron alongside President William Ruto during a high level youth engagement at the University of Nairobi on May 11,2026.PHOTO/PCS

He noted that both continents face a shared challenge in the digital era as they remain largely consumers rather than creators of advanced technologies.

“When you speak about artificial intelligence, a lot of us today are consumers. So I think we have a common fight… which is to build our strategic autonomy for Europe and Africa,” Macron said.

He added that global innovation is still concentrated in a few countries, making it difficult for other regions to shape their own technological direction.

He said, “a lot of solutions are made in the US or made in China.”

Macron stressed that building real independence in technology will require heavy investment in infrastructure, especially in energy production, computing capacity and digital systems that can support artificial intelligence development across both Africa and Europe.

He said progress in artificial intelligence cannot be achieved without strong foundations in energy and connectivity, pointing to the need for expanded renewable energy projects, electrification and digital expansion across both regions.

“there is no chance to build any AI infrastructure and computing capacities without an urge,” Macron said.

He also focused on the importance of young people in shaping future innovation, saying talent development remains central to long-term cooperation between Africa and Europe.

“The second key challenge we have to face together is about talents… they will stay and help the country to develop and help the continent to develop,” he said.

Macron said stronger collaboration between universities, training institutions and innovation hubs will be key in ensuring young people are equipped with skills needed in the digital economy.

As part of the new cooperation framework, the French leader announced plans to expand digital training programmes and partnerships across universities. He revealed that the initiative will include the establishment of 50 digital centres expected to train up to one million young Africans by 2030.

The centres are expected to focus on digital skills, coding, innovation and technology-driven entrepreneurship as part of a broader push to strengthen Africa’s role in the global digital economy.

Macron is in the country for a three-day official visit running from May 10 to May 12, 2026. During the visit, he is co-hosting the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi alongside President William Ruto. The forum brings together African and European leaders, marking the first time the flagship Africa–France engagement is being held in an English-speaking African country.

Kenya and France also used the visit to deepen their bilateral ties, signing 11 agreements covering digital transformation, renewable energy, transport infrastructure, higher education, health, agriculture, water management, security cooperation, climate action, trade facilitation, governance support and cultural exchange.

According to official communications from State House and the French Embassy in Nairobi, the agreements are aimed at building long-term cooperation between the two countries, with a strong focus on technology, infrastructure and skills development.

Macron said the broader goal of the partnership is not only investment but also shared control over future systems that shape global development. He insisted that Africa and Europe must move quickly to build their own infrastructure in artificial intelligence, energy and payment systems in order to strengthen their position in the global economy.