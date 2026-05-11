Court detains suspect 21 days over Nakuru church killing probe

News · Rose Achieng ·
Court detains suspect 21 days over Nakuru church killing probe
The slain minister of Tabuga Parish, Rev. Julius Ngari Ndumia
In Summary

Felix Odinga Okumu was presented before the court after his arrest in connection with the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia, who was killed during a violent incident at PCEA Tabuga Church earlier this month.

A Nakuru court has ordered that a man linked to the killing of a PCEA cleric in Bahati remain in custody for 21 days, giving detectives more time to complete investigations into a church attack that left a reverend dead and a watchman injured.

Felix Odinga Okumu was presented before the court after his arrest in connection with the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia, who was killed during a violent incident at PCEA Tabuga Church earlier this month. The court on Monday ruled that he be held as police continue gathering evidence, with the case set for mention on June 3.

Investigators say the detention order is meant to allow them to finalise several lines of inquiry, including the role of other suspects who are already in custody. Police believe the attack may have involved more than one person and could be linked to a wider criminal network.

Reverend Ndumia was killed after assailants reportedly gained access to the church compound in the early hours of May 3 before targeting the clergy residence. Detectives say the movement of the attackers within the premises suggests prior planning and possible knowledge of the area.

A church watchman was also found unconscious and injured after the incident, raising suspicion that he may have been overpowered during the attack.

The cleric’s body was later discovered with severe injuries, and a post-mortem confirmed he died from multiple head injuries.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said specialised officers from homicide, intelligence and operational units have been deployed to support the probe.

“The suspects were found in possession of valuables positively identified as part of the property stolen from the late Reverend,” the DCI stated.

Police say recovered items have strengthened links between suspects and the crime scene as investigators continue pursuing additional individuals believed to have been involved.

Authorities maintain that the case remains active, with more arrests possible as the investigation progresses.

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DCI Julius Ndumia PCEA Tabuga Church

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