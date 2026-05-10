Detectives arrest two over murder of Nakuru PCEA cleric

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of a PCEA cleric in Nakuru County.

The brutal attack occurred at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County on the night of May 3, 2026.

During the incident, Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari was killed, while the church watchman, Benard Nyamwaka, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. The attackers reportedly broke into the church office and the reverend’s residence, making away with cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

In a statement issued on May 9, 2026, the DCI said the arrests followed extensive forensic and intelligence-led investigations conducted by officers from the Homicide Department, the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB), and the Operations Support Unit (OSU), working alongside detectives from Nakuru North.

“The suspects were found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend. They are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation,” the DCI said.

The agency added that detectives are conducting advanced forensic analysis and reviewing critical evidence believed to be linked to a wider criminal network behind the attack.

The DCI condemned the killing, describing it as a senseless and violent act, and assured the public that all those involved would be brought to justice.

It also conveyed condolences to the family, friends and congregants of the late Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari, while wishing Benard Nyamwaka a quick recovery.

The DCI further thanked members of the public and the PCEA fraternity for remaining calm and cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information related to the case has been urged to report to the nearest police station or anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI platform via the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.