Transporters question fuel availability ahead of EPRA price announcement

Transport operators across the country have raised concern over what they say is a growing shortage of fuel, warning that the situation is already slowing down cargo movement and putting pressure on supply chains just days before a scheduled fuel price review.

The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) is now urging the Ministry of Energy to come out clearly on the actual status of fuel availability in the country, explain the cause of the shortages, and outline steps being taken to restore normal supply, including when stability is expected.

In a statement dated Friday, May 8, 2026, the association said the situation on the ground is becoming increasingly difficult for transporters and has started affecting operations across different routes in the country.

"The Kenya Transporters Association expresses serious concern over the ongoing fuel shortages being experienced across the country, which are now severely affecting transport operations," the Association claimed.

The transporters said they are losing valuable time at fuel stations, with trucks spending long hours in queues instead of being on the road delivering goods, a situation they say is disrupting schedules and leaving some vehicles stranded.

They also pointed out that the current reality contradicts earlier assurances from government that fuel reserves were adequate and there was no cause for alarm.

"The transport sector is the bloodstream of the economy. When transport slows down, the economy slows down," the Association stated.

KTA further noted that many fuel stations in different parts of the country are either out of stock, rationing fuel, or experiencing unusually long queues, forcing operators to change routes in search of supply.

According to the association, the disruption is already being felt beyond national borders, with regional cargo movement affected and Kenya’s standing as a reliable logistics hub coming under pressure.

The statement comes at a sensitive time, just days before the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announces new fuel prices for the period running May 15 to June 14, 2026.

There are also reports that some fuel stations may be limiting sales or holding back stock in anticipation of possible price changes.

Currently, Super Petrol is retailing at Sh197.60 per litre, Diesel at Sh196.63 per litre, and Kerosene at Sh152.78 per litre, with expectations that the figures could be revised in the upcoming review.