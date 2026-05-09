First Kenyan avocados reach China as zero-tariff trade deal kicks off

A new phase in Kenya’s trade relations with China has taken shape after the first consignment of Kenyan agricultural exports entered the Chinese market under a zero-tariff agreement that started on May 1, 2026.

The initial shipment included 6.9 tonnes of fresh Kenyan avocados, which arrived in China on Friday, May 8, marking the first time Kenyan produce has entered under the new duty-free framework.

The consignment was received alongside agricultural goods from other African countries, including 24 tonnes of apples from South Africa, as China begins implementing broader tariff-free access for selected African exports.

Chinese officials confirmed the arrival, with Director-General of the Department of African Affairs, DU Xiaohui, noting that the goods formed part of the first batch under the new policy.

“24 tonnes of apples from South Africa and 6.9 tonnes of Kenyan fresh avocados were among the first arrivals of African agricultural products under the Zero Tariff Policy,” DU Xiaohui said late Friday.

The arrangement removes customs duties on a wide range of Kenyan agricultural products entering China, creating new opportunities for exporters to compete in a market of more than 1.4 billion people.

Previously, Kenyan exports faced varying tariffs depending on the product, with tea and coffee attracting duties of about 6 per cent to 15 per cent, macadamia nuts facing around 10 per cent to 15 per cent, and some horticultural products attracting charges of up to 25 per cent.

Exports from Kenya and South Africa entering China customs for inspection on May 8, 2026.PHOTO/DU Xiaohui Exports from Kenya and South Africa entering China customs for inspection on May 8, 2026.PHOTO/DU Xiaohui

Fresh flowers and other cut horticultural exports also carried import duties of about 4 per cent, which are now fully removed under the new system.

The “Early Harvest Agreement”, which introduced the zero-tariff policy, is aimed at strengthening trade between Kenya and China while increasing the volume of African exports entering the Chinese market.

Kenya’s avocado industry is expected to benefit most from the new arrangement, given its rapid expansion and growing demand in international markets.

The country is currently ranked sixth globally in avocado production, with output expected to reach about 727,000 metric tonnes in the 2026 production season.

The government has identified agricultural exports as a key driver in reducing the trade imbalance between Kenya and China, which has remained heavily tilted in favour of imports.

The annual trade deficit has been estimated at about 4 billion dollars, equivalent to roughly Sh516 billion, with Kenya largely importing manufactured goods, machinery, and electronics.

Officials are now targeting increased agricultural exports to China, including a plan to raise tea exports to 15 million kilograms annually by 2030 and expand coffee shipments by about 20 per cent.

The latest shipment is seen as part of the early rollout of the agreement, with more consignments expected as exporters adjust to the new duty-free access and rising demand in the Chinese market.