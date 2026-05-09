Six killed, several injured in gun attack on Mandera-Arabia Road

Armed attackers killed six people and seriously injured three others after ambushing a passenger mini-bus travelling along the Mandera-Arabia road in Mandera County on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in an attack that has sparked fear among residents and renewed concern over security in the region.

The victims were travelling through the Beer-Awayon area in Mandera East, a few kilometres before Arabia town, when unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle as it headed from Mandera town towards Arabia.

Mandera County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa confirmed the incident, saying the passengers came under attack while travelling in the vehicle.

Emergency response teams later arrived at the scene and established that six people had died on the spot while several others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment, with some reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities said the identities of the victims had not yet been released by the time of reporting. Police also confirmed that four people remain missing following the attack.

The victims were reportedly members of the same family and were travelling to attend an annual Qur’an recitation gathering when the mini-bus was ambushed by armed men.

Security officers secured the area and launched investigations into the incident as detectives work to establish who carried out the attack and the motive behind it. Authorities suspect the ambush may have been planned in advance, although no group had claimed responsibility.

The incident drew condemnation from Lafey Member of Parliament Mohamed Abdikheir, who said the killings had left families and the wider community in deep grief.

"It is with profound sadness that I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the six innocent travellers on a mini-bus who were brutally killed by unknown gunmen in the outskirts of Arabia," he said.

Abdikheir also wished those injured a quick recovery while condemning the violence, describing it as a senseless act targeting innocent people.

"My prayers to the injured, who are fighting for recovery amid this senseless violence. I strongly condemn this barbaric act of cowardice, which has robbed lives, Such atrocities have no place in our modern society," he added.

The legislator called on security agencies to move quickly and ensure those responsible are identified and prosecuted, while also strengthening security operations along the route.

"I urge the government to launch a swift, thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice, and enhance security measures to prevent future tragedies," he further said.

The attack has heightened fear among residents who depend on the Mandera-Arabia road for transport and business activities. Locals expressed concern over insecurity along the route and urged the government to increase security patrols, especially in remote areas frequently used by travellers.