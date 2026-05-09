Swimming: Kudwoli bags Kenya's second medal in Algeria

After Sara Mose won Kenya a bronze medal on the opening day of the 17th edition of the Africa Junior and Senior Swimming Championships in Oran, Algeria, on Friday, Haniel Kudwoli followed suit by clinching bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Kudwoli, who competes locally for Otters Swimming Club, impressed at the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex after clocking an outstanding 28.62 seconds, a new Kenyan national record that improved on his previous mark of 29.32 seconds.

The continental championships have brought together 400 of Africa’s finest swimmers in Oran, with Kenya fielding a team of 12 athletes to showcase the growing depth and competitiveness of aquatic sports across the continent.

Haniel’s podium finish is not only a personal triumph but also a significant moment for Kenyan swimming, underlining the steady rise of local clubs such as Otters in nurturing international-calibre talent.

The 17th Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships (Junior and Senior) is taking place in Oran, Algeria, from May 5 to May 10, 2026.