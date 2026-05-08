PS Omollo urges boda boda riders to embrace organisation, participate in state projects

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged boda boda operators across the country to embrace formal organisation, strengthen collaboration with security agencies and actively participate in government empowerment programmes.

Speaking during a Boda Boda Stakeholder Engagement Forum in Busia on Thursday, Omollo said the sector remains one of the largest employers of young people and a critical contributor to the country’s economy.

The forum brought together more than 2,000 boda boda riders from across the county.

The PS said the government had already conducted similar engagement forums in Kilifi, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties, adding that the initiative would be rolled out across all 47 counties.

“The Government recognises the boda boda sector as one of the largest sources of employment for young people and a vital contributor to the national economy,” Omollo said.

He commended operators in Busia for working closely with security agencies, noting that the partnership between boda boda riders, National Government Administrative Officers and law enforcement teams had significantly enhanced peace and stability in the county.

“We appreciate the support and cooperation we have continued to receive from boda boda operators on matters of security. This close working relationship has helped us maintain peace and respond effectively to security concerns within the county,” he said.

Omollo also reiterated President William Ruto’s directive on the release of motorcycles impounded over petty offences.

He urged security commanders to facilitate the discharge of bikes detained for minor compliance issues in line with government policy and the law.

The PS further called on boda boda operators to register under SACCOs and recognised associations, arguing that better organisation would enhance professionalism, accountability and self-regulation within the sector.

According to Omollo, proper registration and identification would help isolate criminal elements who have infiltrated the industry while protecting legitimate operators and expanding access to empowerment opportunities.

“Stronger organisation within the sector will help improve accountability and professionalism while protecting genuine operators from criminal infiltration,” he said.

On healthcare, the PS encouraged residents of Busia County to enrol under the Social Health Authority (SHA), revealing that more than 50 per cent of residents had already registered.

He said increased uptake of the programme would help the government plan more effectively for healthcare delivery and improve access to affordable medical services.

Omollo also highlighted several ongoing development projects in the Western region, including road infrastructure, affordable housing, markets and railway expansion projects.

“As people from Western Kenya, we appreciate the ongoing development programmes and the efforts being made to ensure every region benefits equally from Government projects and opportunities,” he said.

He urged residents to support peace, unity and development while rejecting divisive politics that could undermine progress already achieved.

The forum was attended by Paul Otuoma, Kennedy Lusaka, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, MSME Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni and Western Regional Commissioner Irungu Macharia.