Former Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera dies in Busia hit-and-run accident

Sports · David Abonyo · April 19, 2026
Former Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera dies in Busia hit-and-run accident
Former Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz defender Gabriel Wandera.PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

The Bossman Knights FC player, who previously featured for clubs including Tusker FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, Bidco United, and Nzoia Sugar, was confirmed dead by his current team following the tragic incident.

Former Kenyan Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera has died after a hit-and-run accident in Busia on April 19, 2026.

The Bossman Knights FC player, who previously featured for clubs including Tusker FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, Bidco United, and Nzoia Sugar, was confirmed dead by his current team following the tragic incident.

Wandera, who was turning out for Division 2 side Bossman Knights FC in Busia County, was reportedly struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

The club confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement, saying: “We’ve confirmed our worst fears. Gabby was tragically struck by a car. This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. May Gabby rest in peace.”

The incident occurred on the morning of April 19, with authorities yet to issue an official statement as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

His death came just a day after he featured for Bossman Knights in a match against Khwirale FC, where he was shown a red card as the team lost.

Wandera built a solid career in the Kenyan Premier League, earning recognition as a dependable defender. He featured prominently for Tusker FC before going on to play for Kakamega Homeboyz, Bidco United, and Nzoia Sugar, contributing his experience and defensive skills across multiple top-tier clubs.

News of his passing has sent shockwaves through the football community, with tributes pouring in from clubs, officials, and fans.

FKF Busia Branch described him as a committed player, stating: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bossman Knights FC following the untimely loss of their midfielder, Gabriel Wandera… He will be remembered not only for his commitment to Bossman Knights but also for his contributions to clubs such as Homeboys, Bidco, and Nzoia Sugar.”

Tags

Busia County Tusker FC Kakamega Homeboyz Bidco United hit-and-run Gabriel Wandera Bossman Knights FC

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