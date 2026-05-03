Sports
10-man Gor Mahia beat Homeboyz in Mumias, edge closer to title
Kakamega Homeboyz (Abana be Ingo) held Gormahia ( K'ogalo) to what had seemed to be a futile affair, with no one letting go, although both teams showed great prowess in attack
Kakamega Homeboyz (Abana be Ingo) held Gormahia ( K'ogalo) to what had seemed to be a futile affair, with no one letting go, although both teams showed great prowess in attack
The Bossman Knights FC player, who previously featured for clubs including Tusker FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, Bidco United, and Nzoia Sugar, was confirmed dead by his current team following the tragic incident.
Kenya Police have returned to the top of the Kenya Premier League standings following a 3-1 win over Murang'a Seal in Machakos Saturday afternoon.