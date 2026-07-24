Former KPL veteran coach Abdallah Juma passes on
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
The Bossman Knights FC player, who previously featured for clubs including Tusker FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, Bidco United, and Nzoia Sugar, was confirmed dead by his current team following the tragic incident.
Kenya Police FC host relegation-threatened Bidco United at Police Sacco Grounds, both sides seeking a response after contentious late defeats that have raised pressure and sharpened stakes in the FKF Premier League.
Murang’a Seal’s 1–0 win over Kenya Police, AFC Leopards’ late victory and Kariobangi Sharks’ narrow triumph reshape the FKF Premier League title and relegation battles.
Kenya Police will take on KCB in the highlight match of the day in Murang'a.
With Seven rounds of matches left to play after today's round of fixtures, Tusker know a win over bottom place City Stars will count double in the context of the title race.