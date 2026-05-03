10-man Gor Mahia beat Homeboyz in Mumias, edge closer to title

A ten-man Gormahia edged closer to their 22nd Kenya Premier League ( KPL) title on Sunday afternoon at the Mumias Complex in Kakamega County when they beat home side Kakamega Homeboyz to a solitary goal, extending their tally at the log with 64 points after 30 matches.

Kakamega Homeboyz (Abana be Ingo) held Gormahia ( K'ogalo) to what had seemed to be a futile affair, with no one letting go, although both teams showed great prowess in attack, only for winger Peter Thiongo, a former AFC Leopards ( Ingwe) player, who tried to clear a cross, unfortunately scoring into his own net, giving K'ogalo an advantage.

Ghanaian import Enock Morisson got a second yellow card of the day, marching orders that sent him for an early shower in stoppage time, leaving K'ogalo to fight one man less against an attacking Homeboyz who unfortunately, could not break the green army's defense.

With a match less than K'ogalo, Ingwe second on the log with 55 points will play ninth placed Mara Sugar on May 9, at a venue that will be confirmed, while Charles Akonnor will guide K'ogalo, relishing a date with last season's champions Kenya Police FC a day later on Sunday in Nairobi, important matches for both community clubs, with one striving for supremacy, reclaiming a lost glory, while the other one, trying to build from a political past and win a title that has evaded them for more than two decades now.