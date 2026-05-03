Ruto congratulates skater Kelvin Kiarie for winning gold in Cairo

President William Ruto has congratulated Kenyan skater Kelvin Kiarie for winning gold at the African Skating Championship in Cairo, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the nation.

In a statement on Sunday, the president praised Kiarie’s performance as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across Kenya and the wider African continent.

“Well done Kelvin Kiarie on winning gold at the African Skating Championship in Cairo, Egypt. This is a proud moment for you and for our nation,” President Ruto said in his message.

“You have conquered the continent and your journey is an inspiration to many aspiring sportsmen and women in Kenya and Africa,” he added, highlighting the significance of the victory beyond sport.

The President further expressed confidence in the athlete’s future, saying, “I am confident that your talent, drive, and competitive spirit will carry you further onto the global stage. Congratulations, and keep flying our flag high.”

Kiarie’s latest triumph adds to an extraordinary sporting journey marked by resilience and self-sacrifice.

In an interview in March 2026, he shared the difficulties of his career by admitting that he does not always receive financial support from sponsors while participating in tournaments abroad. At one point, he was forced to take a public matatu to get to the airport to compete in an international competition.

"I had to leave for Airport, I had very little for expenses, couldn't afford an Uber taxi. I left the house at 10 pm and went directly to the airport at 3 am," the young athlete explained.

In spite of all that, Kiarie managed to demonstrate excellent results during competitions in different countries around the world.

He previously earned both a gold and a silver medal in the Challenge Skating Championships in Cotonou, and then earned a gold again in the 2026 Africa Skate Games, which took place in Cairo.

His rise has been described as a fairy-tale run, achieved largely without institutional or sponsorship backing.

The 26-year-old is also a trained structural engineer, holding a Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering from the Technical University of Kenya. He began skating during his university years and developed his skills through self-training.

Kiarie’s success has sparked renewed discussion about support for athletes in non-mainstream sports, with observers noting the contrast between his achievements and the limited funding he has received.

Despite these challenges, his performances continue to position him as one of Kenya’s emerging international skating talents.