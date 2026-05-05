Babu Owino links Nairobi 2027 bid to 2032 leadership transition plan

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has laid out a long-term political strategy that links his 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial ambition to a broader opposition realignment and a proposed leadership rotation system that he says would eventually lead to a 2032 presidential contest.

In an interview with Radio Generation on Monday, Owino said opposition leaders should first focus on building unity before agreeing on how power and roles will be shared. He argued that the next phase of politics should be guided by a structured arrangement that ensures leadership changes after a single term.

He maintained that the 2027 presidential winner should serve for one term only, after which a fresh leadership cycle would begin in 2032 under what he described as the Linda Mwananchi framework.

“In 2032, we go for the president. Whoever we are going to put as Linda Mwananchi, I will serve one term. That is how it is,” Owino said.

Nairobi governorship bid

Owino confirmed that he will contest the Nairobi governor seat in 2027 under the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying he will not be seeking the Orange Democratic Movement ticket. He also suggested that his political direction has fully shifted away from ODM.

“ODM does not exist;sahii tuko na lemon,” he said.

He added that the new political formation is working towards building a strong opposition bloc capable of mounting a serious challenge in the next general election.

If elected Nairobi governor, Owino said his focus would be on improving service delivery and dismantling what he termed entrenched networks controlling county operations. He vowed to take firm action against such interests.

“The first people I am going for are cartels. I am going to deal with them decisively,” he said.

He further warned that resistance to reforms would not stop his agenda, saying he would rely on public backing if necessary.

“I have the people. If I bring five million Nairobians to your house, utahama uende uishi village,” he said.

Call for united opposition front

The MP called on opposition leaders to come together under a coalition arrangement ahead of 2027, saying unity would be critical in shaping the outcome of the elections.

“We need coalition. Coalition of parties,” he said. “We can team up with opposition,” naming former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, David Maraga, and others as possible partners in the alliance.

He said the immediate focus should be on removing the current leadership before discussing how positions would be distributed among coalition members.

“The first thing first is to remove the unwanted person first,” he said.

Owino also proposed a system of selecting leaders within the coalition based on opinion polls, saying this would reduce conflict and promote fairness.

“Let’s go scientific. Let’s do scientific polls. Whoever is ahead should be supported. Whoever is second should deputise. Whoever is third should be the prime minister. That is very fair,” he said.

He added that this structure would help avoid disputes and ensure leadership roles reflect public support.

His remarks come as consultations continue within the Linda Mwananchi group, which has been engaging various opposition leaders on possible cooperation frameworks ahead of the 2027 polls. Owino reiterated his support for rotational leadership and strict term limits, saying no leader should remain in office beyond a single term under the proposed system.