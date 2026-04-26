Babu Owino declares plan to run for Nairobi governor for one term before 2032 presidency

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has declared his political ambitions, saying he intends to run for Nairobi governor for one term before vying for the presidency in 2032.

Speaking in Kisumu on Sunday during the Linda Mwananchi rally at K’Owuor Grounds, Owino positioned the gubernatorial seat as a stepping stone to the country’s top office, signaling early political positioning in Nairobi and nationally.

“Mimi kama Babu Owino,mimi naenda kuwa Governor wa Nairobi one term, 2032 nakuwa rais wa Kenya,” he said.

His remarks came after the Linda Mwananchi brigade received a rousing reception in Kisumu, drawing a massive crowd contrary to the earlier anticipation of dissent following the presiding tension witnessed as some boda boda operators chanted "tutam" ahead of their arrival.

The leaders had earlier attended a church service at Triumphant Christian Church in Nyaori, Nyalenda, where they emphasized peace and unity amid heightened political tension.

“They cannot come here and try to intimidate us in our own home. This is our home. When you come to your home, you don’t come with chaos; you come in peace and with love to greet your people and parents,” Owino said.

Addressing supporters at Ka Owuor grounds, Owino also criticized what he described as growing frustration among young people, questioning whether current opportunities reflect meaningful progress.

“Kijana anamaliza shule anfanya degree,anapata skills .anafanya driving alafu tunaambiwa tuko broadbased ni ungwana si ungwana?” he posed

“Siku ya leo wanahire vijana kuwa goons wanapewa sh1000 na hao magoons tunawaambia huwezi ua ndugu yako huwezi ua mama yako,” he added, urging restraint among youth.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who was part of the delegation, ruled the possibility of working with President William Ruto, saying,“Mimi kama Sifuna kila mtu siku hizi anasema kila kitu Baba alimwambia, mimi pia acha leo nisema...hakuna siku tutatembea na mkora kama Ruto na Baba alisema; who told... who told you... who told you,” he said

Other leaders present included Siaya County Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, his Kisii counterpart Richard Onyonka, Saboti lawmaker Caleb Amisi among other leaders associated with the Linda Mwananachi faction of the ODM Party