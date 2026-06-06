Babu Owino moves to secure Eric Omondi release after JKIA arrest over protests probe

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has stepped into the case involving comedian and activist Eric Omondi, insisting he will push for his release after Omondi was arrested on Friday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and linked to investigations tied to recent protests over fuel prices.

Babu, who visited Omondi after the arrest, said the charges being pursued against the entertainer had no strong legal backing and were aimed at silencing his activism. He described the arrest as politically motivated and unnecessary, saying it was meant to intimidate Omondi because of his public involvement in civic issues.

He also said Omondi was on a flight headed to Kisumu County when he was intercepted by authorities and taken into custody. According to him, security officers indicated that the arrest was connected to ongoing investigations into incidents related to demonstrations over fuel price increases in Nairobi.

The legislator further said he would take up the matter legally on behalf of Omondi, insisting the accusations would not hold in court. “There is nowhere this will go to,” he said, adding that the case amounted to what he termed 'a fishing expedition' with no solid legal grounding.

Babu also claimed the comedian was deliberately targeted due to his activism, adding that the timing of the arrest was meant to keep him in custody over the weekend before a court appearance.

He expressed confidence that Omondi would be freed soon, saying he expected him to be released by Monday when the case is expected to be mentioned in court. He also questioned the effectiveness of attempts to secure police bond for the entertainer, saying they did not succeed.

On the issue of the timing of detention, Babu suggested that holding suspects over the weekend was intentional, though he downplayed its impact. “If somebody sleeps in a police station, it is not punishment. To me, it gives me an opportunity to have a 'me time'. You are alone and communicate to yourself, realign your ambitions, think about your vision," he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed the arrest, saying detectives from the Central unit working with the CRIB Nairobi Region acted on intelligence gathered during ongoing investigations.

According to the DCI, Omondi is among several individuals being probed over alleged offences linked to the recent fuel-related protests. The agency noted that some suspects had already been arrested and taken to court earlier as investigations continue.

"He is currently recording a statement at the Nairobi Region DCI Headquarters while being processed ahead of possible arraignment in court."

The DCI maintained that the investigations are still active and warned that all those implicated would be dealt with according to the law. "The DCI will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone involved in such offences. No matter where you hide, the long arm of the law will catch up with you."

The agency added that Omondi’s case is part of a wider probe involving multiple suspects, as detectives continue piecing together events surrounding the protests.

Omondi had earlier shared posts on social media claiming he had been arrested by unidentified individuals, shortly before authorities confirmed his detention.