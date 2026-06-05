DCI seeks public help identifying person of interest in Nakuru cleric killing

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reached out to the public for help in identifying a man believed to be linked to the killing of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari of PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County, as detectives widen efforts to piece together the events surrounding the murder.

In a statement released on Friday, June 5, the DCI shared two images of the individual they describe as a key person of interest in the ongoing probe, saying he could assist investigators in tracing other people involved in the case.

“As investigations progress, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured in the images below. The first image is the original photograph obtained during investigations, while the second is a digitally enhanced version generated from the original image to improve visibility of identifiable features,” the statement read.

“Both images depict the same individual, who is considered a person of interest and is believed to possess information that could significantly advance the investigation and assist in identifying additional accomplices.”

The appeal comes as detectives continue to follow new leads in the killing of the cleric, which took place on May 3. The investigators say efforts are still ongoing, including profiling other individuals believed to have useful information linked to the case.

According to the DCI, the probe has also expanded to include more suspects as officers work to establish the full chain of events and those behind the attack.

At the same time, the directorate gave an update on two suspects who were earlier arrested in connection with the murder. The two were picked up following forensic work and intelligence-led operations carried out by different units. Investigators have also linked them to a gang suspected of carrying out a series of robberies in Nakuru.

The DCI added that after completing investigations involving the two, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal guidance.

Following advice from the ODPP, the suspects were taken before the Nakuru Law Courts, where they denied the charges against them.

The matter is set for a pre-trial conference on June 17 as officers continue searching for other people believed to be connected to the killing. Investigators say the case remains active as they work to close gaps in the probe.

The DCI also maintains that more individuals are still being profiled as part of the wider investigation into the murder of the cleric.