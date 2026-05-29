DNA tests to identify 16 Utumishi Girls fire victims moved to Naivasha Mortuary

A forensic identification process has been launched after 16 students who died in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire in Gilgil were moved to Naivasha Mortuary, with authorities confirming that DNA testing will be required due to the extreme burns that left the victims unrecognisable.

Government pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu on Thursday night said the condition of the bodies made it impossible to rely on visual identification, forcing investigators to depend on scientific methods to establish the identities of the deceased.

“The bodies, most of them, are completely charred. They are completely consumed by the products of combustion and may be difficult to identify. So that’s the reason why we are performing DNA testing so that the relatives can be identified when we compare with the relatives,” he said.

Dr Ngulungu, who spoke at the scene during recovery operations, said multi-agency teams including officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) spent hours combing through the burnt dormitory to retrieve the remains.

“We have been here for the better part of the day with DCI and other government bodies documenting the scene and retrieving the bodies of the fire victims. We have documented the building and combed through the burned debris of all the cubes of the dormitory and we have managed to recover 16 bodies. We have also secured the bodies in the body bags and we are planning to take them to Naivasha mortuary for postmortem examination and further DNA analysis,” he said.

The fire broke out around 1am in one of the dormitories, triggering a rapid response from police, county disaster teams, the Kenya Red Cross and emergency medical personnel.

Authorities confirmed that at least 16 students died while dozens more were injured in the blaze that spread quickly through the building, trapping learners inside.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said 79 students were injured, with seven admitted for further treatment while others continued receiving care in different hospitals.

Preliminary figures show that about 132 students were affected by the incident, with several rushed to nearby facilities including St Joseph’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, with Interior and security agencies already deployed to the scene.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja described the incident as a national tragedy, while Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said forensic experts and DCI officers are leading the probe.

Ogamba ordered the indefinite closure of the school, saying learners will be released to their parents as investigations continue.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura urged the public to avoid circulating distressing images and unverified claims online, warning that such content is deepening the pain of affected families.

The Kenya Red Cross remains on site coordinating emergency support, tracing families and offering psychosocial assistance.

The tragedy has renewed national debate on safety standards in boarding schools and emergency preparedness in learning institutions.