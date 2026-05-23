Suspect arrested, IED recovered in foiled attack along Garissa–Dadaab Road

A suspected attack along the Garissa–Dadaab Road was thwarted in Garissa after security officers arrested a man and recovered an improvised explosive device during a routine patrol.

The suspect was first spotted at Haji Aden area by a multi-agency patrol team conducting routine security checks along the road. Officers said he appeared nervous while standing by the roadside, which raised suspicion.

Moments later, the man took off into nearby bushes in an attempt to escape arrest. Security officers pursued him and managed to apprehend him after a short chase.

“A pursuit ensued, and the officers managed to apprehend the suspect after a short chase,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

He was then escorted back to the exact spot where he had been seen earlier. A search of the area led to the discovery of an improvised explosive device that had been concealed nearby.

“Upon returning to the scene, an Improvised Explosive Device was recovered, confirming suspicion of a possible terror-related mission,” the agency added.

Further checks at the scene also uncovered military-style jungle clothing, including a jungle jacket and trousers, as well as two mobile phones. Investigators believe the items may help in identifying possible accomplices and wider links.

The suspect was taken to Garissa Police Station, where he is being held as detectives continue with investigations ahead of court proceedings.

“The suspect is in custody and is assisting us with investigations as we pursue possible accomplices and networks behind the incident,” it said.

Security officials praised the quick response by the patrol team, saying the operation helped prevent a possible attack along a route considered vulnerable.

“This arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of multi-agency coordination in countering terrorism threats along vulnerable corridors,” a senior security official said.

Residents have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to security agencies as operations continue to secure key transport and border routes.