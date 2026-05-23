Police: Central leads Kenya's 125 active femicide cases as DCI forms special unit

Central and Western regions have emerged as the areas with the highest number of reported femicide cases in Kenya, as police intensify efforts to confront a growing crisis that continues to claim the lives of women and girls across the country.

New figures released by the National Police Service (NPS) on Saturday show that 125 femicide-related cases are currently under active handling, prompting the agency to establish a specialised team at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to strengthen investigations and speed up prosecutions.

The Service said the increase in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), including femicide, remains a major concern due to its impact on the safety, dignity and welfare of women and girls.

According to the data, Central Region recorded the highest number of cases at 31, closely followed by Western Region with 30. Nairobi Region reported 17 cases, while Rift Valley and Eastern regions each recorded 16 cases.

The Coast Region registered nine cases, Nyanza Region four, while North Eastern Region had two reported cases.

“Central Region: 31, Western Region: 30, Nairobi Region: 17, Rift Valley Region: 16, Eastern Region: 16, Coast Region: 9, Nyanza Region: 4, North Eastern Region: 2,” NPS stated.

Of the 125 cases currently being handled, 98 have already been taken to court, accounting for 78.4 per cent of the total. The remaining 27 cases are still under investigation.

The police service also gave an update on several high-profile investigations, including the killings of Deka Abdinoor Gorone, Seth Nyakio Njeri and Rachel Muthoni Wandeto. NPS said a person of interest has been arrested in connection with the murders.

In its statement, the Service noted that violence targeting women and girls has become an alarming trend in recent years, raising concerns about serious violations of fundamental human rights.

NPS said it has continued to strengthen its response through reforms in investigations, operational changes and closer collaboration with key stakeholders involved in addressing gender-based violence.

As part of these efforts, the Service has formed a specialised team at DCI headquarters bringing together criminal intelligence analysts, forensic specialists, homicide investigators and other experts to focus on femicide and related offences.

According to NPS, the unit has already made progress in handling reported cases, with some matters proceeding through the courts while others remain under active review by investigators.

The Service further disclosed that preliminary findings point to domestic disagreements, intimate partner violence, sexual offences, assault and unresolved family disputes as some of the leading factors behind many of the reported cases.

NPS said it will continue pursuing an intelligence-led strategy aimed at preventing such crimes, improving investigations and ensuring offenders are held accountable through the justice system.