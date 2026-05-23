Ruto orders chiefs to ensure all eligible Kenyans get IDs without delay

President William Ruto has directed chiefs across the country to ensure that every eligible Kenyan is issued with a national identity card without delay, warning that continued barriers and unequal treatment in registration are denying citizens access to key government services.

The President said the government will not tolerate cases where some applicants are processed quickly while others face repeated hurdles, noting that fairness in the issuance of identity cards is essential for equal access to state programmes.

He issued the directive on Saturday during a public rally in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County, where he also raised concern over delays affecting registration systems.

He said the matter reflects deeper inconsistencies in service delivery that must be corrected immediately, adding that local administrators have a direct responsibility to ensure no qualified citizen is left out of the national registration process.

“There has been widespread discrimination; some people are being issued identity cards without question, while others are facing many obstacles,” Ruto said.

“We have issued an order that every citizen must receive an ID card, and every chief must ensure that the residents of their ward are served so that everyone gets one and can access government services.”

President William Ruto commissioning the newly upgraded Diani Modern Market in Kwale County on May 23, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto commissioning the newly upgraded Diani Modern Market in Kwale County on May 23, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Ruto further directed the Ministry of Interior, through Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, to fix gaps in the registration system and remove unnecessary requirements that slow down issuance of identity documents. He said administrative steps that do not add value should not be used to block citizens from obtaining IDs.

He also questioned why registration for the Social Health Authority remains low in Kwale County, pointing to what he said were possible barriers linked to lack of identity documents.

“According to the information I have, 380,000 Kwale residents have registered with SHA, accounting for 42 per cent. Why haven’t the others done so?” he posed to the crowd.

The President urged local leaders to intensify public sensitisation and ensure residents who qualify for identification documents are assisted to complete the process, saying access to IDs directly affects uptake of government services.

He also instructed that questions used to assess family background during ID applications should not be turned into obstacles that lock out eligible citizens, insisting that the priority must be documentation of all qualified Kenyans.

Identity cards, he noted, remain central to accessing healthcare, education, financial services, and other government support programmes, as well as participation in national processes.

The national ID system also forms a key part of the government’s digital transformation agenda and social protection programmes aimed at improving service delivery.

Under Cap 107 of the Registration of Persons Act, all Kenyan citizens who reach 18 years are required to register for a national identity card within 90 days, granting them legal recognition and access to essential services, including voter registration.