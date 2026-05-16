Ruku defends SHA, accuses opposition of misleading Kenyans

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has defended the Social Health Authority (SHA), accusing opposition leaders of spreading misinformation about the programme for political gain.

Speaking at Mutwangombe Market in Mwingi Central, Kitui County, during a Special Programmes outreach event, Ruku said the health scheme was functioning effectively and helping thousands of Kenyans access healthcare services across the country.

“These opposition leaders are lying to wananchi about SHA. The programme is working and helping many Kenyans access healthcare services. Even Kalonzo himself is a beneficiary of SHA together with his family because the government has paid his premiums. He should stop misleading the Kamba community on matters concerning SHA,” said Ruku.

The Cabinet Secretary criticised Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other opposition figures, accusing them of using false narratives to undermine government programmes ahead of future elections.

Ruku said some leaders were attempting to mobilise communities through divisive politics instead of supporting initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and expanding access to essential services.

He urged residents of the Ukambani region to support President William Ruto and work closely with the government, arguing that cooperation with the national administration would accelerate development in the region.

“The politics of opposition have nothing beneficial to offer wananchi. Communities that work with the government stand a better chance of benefiting from national development projects and government programmes,” he said.

Ruku maintained that the Kenya Kwanza administration remained committed to inclusive development and would continue implementing projects across the country regardless of political affiliation.

He cited ongoing infrastructure projects, water initiatives and social support programmes in Ukambani as evidence of the government’s commitment to transforming the region.

The CS also criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of failing to champion development in the Ukambani region while serving in government.

Former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu, who accompanied Ruku during the tour, defended leaders working with the government, saying cooperation with the administration was necessary to lobby for development opportunities for local communities.

Mutambu dismissed criticism directed at leaders allied to President Ruto, arguing that residents expected development and employment opportunities from the same government some opposition leaders continued to oppose.

He called on Ukambani residents to back the government’s development agenda, saying the administration had shown willingness to improve infrastructure and service delivery in the region.