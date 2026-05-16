Gatimu mother–daughter duo set for Stoni Athi Auto X Rally showdown

Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu, the mother–daughter racing duo, are set for another competitive outing this Sunday as they line up for the second edition of the Shell Auto X Rally Championships at Stoni Athi, coming just days after taking part in the Pearl of Africa Rally held in Mbarara, Uganda under the Africa Rally Championship series.

The pair featured in the second round of the Africa Rally Championship during the Uganda event and now shift focus to the local Autocross challenge where they will headline the Open class.

The category has also attracted seven other drivers, among them Clement Marni, Junaid Shah and Javed Lota. Others expected in the same class include Neel Gohil, Suleiman Munyua and Michuki Hinga, setting up a competitive field for the race.

In total, more than 30 drivers have registered for the championship, which will see competition spread across 13 different categories. Organisers expect tight battles in various divisions as competitors fight for top honours in the season’s second round.

The 4WD Non-Turbo class is also expected to draw attention, with seasoned campaigner Eric Bengi facing off against Neel Gohil, Safina Khana and Amaan Ganatra in what is expected to be a closely contested race.

Scrutineering will be conducted on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s main event, where all vehicles will undergo final checks before being cleared for competition.