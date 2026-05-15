DP’s office defends Sh3.6bn budget on expanded role

The Office of the Deputy President has defended its Sh3.629 billion budget proposal for the 2026/27 financial year, telling lawmakers that the funds are needed to strengthen coordination of government programmes and oversight of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) across the country.

Principal Administrative Secretary Moses Mbaruku, who appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Friday, said the office is taking on wider responsibilities in linking ministries, state departments, agencies and county governments in programme delivery.

He said the office is expected to step up its role in ensuring that national development plans are implemented in a coordinated manner across all levels of government.

“The Office of the Deputy President under the Deputy President will therefore increase focus on coordination and overseeing the scaling up of key interventions by the National and County governments geared towards implementation of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” Mbaruku stated.

According to the submission, the budget priorities include improving coordination in the public sector, strengthening intergovernmental relations, enhancing Cabinet affairs support and tracking implementation of government programmes.

Mbaruku added that the Office of the Deputy President remains a key structure in ensuring policies and reforms are implemented across government institutions.

“The Office of the Deputy President has a broad mandate that includes coordination and supervision of Government Ministries, State Departments and Agencies,” Mbaruku said.

The office further informed MPs that its current financial year budget had been adjusted through supplementary estimates.

“For FY 2025/26, the Office of the Deputy President was allocated Sh3,629.4 million comprising Sh3,529.4 million for Recurrent Expenditure and Sh100 million for Development Expenditure,” the estimates state.

Mbaruku noted that the allocation was later revised upwards.

“This has resulted to a budgetary increase of Sh35.4 million under Recurrent Expenditure to cater for compensation of employees,” the submission says.

The National Assembly Committee is now set to review the estimates before forwarding recommendations to the House for debate and approval of the final 2026/27 budget.