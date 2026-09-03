Ruto unveils Sh2.7bn power project in Kajiado South
The President said the new infrastructure would make electricity supply more reliable in the areas covered by the project and create a better environment for economic activities to grow.
The President said the new infrastructure would make electricity supply more reliable in the areas covered by the project and create a better environment for economic activities to grow.
Mudavadi also praised the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations for its continued partnership with Kenya in promoting food security, climate-smart agriculture, farmer training and sustainable agricultural development.
The President explained that each village elder would begin receiving a monthly Sh3,000 stipend immediately, stressing that the payment was not compensation for patriotism but recognition of years of voluntary service
Speaking on Thursday, the President stated that although childbirth is widely recognised as a painful and demanding process, it ultimately brings forth new life. He explained that Kenya's economic and governance reforms should be viewed in the same light, arguing that while the measures may be challenging in the short term, they are essential to securing the country's long-term development and prosperity
The funding gap is expected to pose challenges to some of the Judiciary's planned activities even as courts continue to deal with heavy workloads and growing demand for services.
Treasury CS John Mbadi is set to table a Sh4.8 trillion budget in Parliament, with allocations targeting job creation. Education leads with Sh781.4 billion for intern teacher absorption and security funds for police recruitment.
The office further informed MPs that its current financial year budget had been adjusted through supplementary estimates.