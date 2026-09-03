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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda

Ruto likens Kenya's reforms to childbirth, says transformation demands sacrifice
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Ruto likens Kenya's reforms to childbirth, says transformation demands sacrifice

Speaking on Thursday, the President stated that although childbirth is widely recognised as a painful and demanding process, it ultimately brings forth new life. He explained that Kenya's economic and governance reforms should be viewed in the same light, arguing that while the measures may be challenging in the short term, they are essential to securing the country's long-term development and prosperity

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