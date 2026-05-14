MPs to scrutinise Sh36.9bn plan as Kenya steps up entry into aerospace development

Parliament has begun scrutinising a widened aviation and aerospace programme after the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development tabled a Sh36.9 billion spending proposal for the 2026/27 financial year, signalling a shift from traditional aviation oversight into emerging space-related investments.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure on Thursday, Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika said the department’s mandate is being expanded to accommodate both air transport regulation and the development of Kenya’s aerospace sector.

She noted that the institutional framework has already been restructured into two core directorates, while the aerospace arm remains in its early rollout phase following approval of a new organisational framework under the Ministry for Public Service and Human Capital Development.

“The State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development has Two (2) major operating Directorates i.e. Air Transport and Air Accident Investigations. The Aerospace function is at formative stages following the approval of a detailed institutional structure for the State Department,” she said.

Mbaika further explained that the department continues to anchor policy formulation and provide strategic oversight to agencies operating under its docket, especially in aviation safety, regulation and sector coordination.

“The State Department is responsible for national aviation policy formulation, oversighting and provision of strategic direction to the State Agencies under the State Department,” she added.

The Sh36.9 billion budget proposal comes amid increased government focus on modernising air transport systems, tightening safety oversight, and positioning Kenya as a regional aviation hub while gradually building capacity in space science and technology.

Lawmakers are expected to interrogate the proposal during committee deliberations, with attention likely to centre on project readiness, expected outcomes, and the overall value for money in the upcoming financial year.

Among the key projects lined up is the Satellite Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) Centre, which has been allocated about Sh1.5 billion to support local satellite development, testing and related research activities.

The department is also seeking to roll out antenna hosting infrastructure for Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) and broader space operations, with an estimated cost of Sh5 billion under a proposed Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

Officials say the investments are aimed at laying the groundwork for long-term aerospace capability, as Kenya seeks to deepen its participation in global space innovation and advanced technology systems.