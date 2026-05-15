IG Kanja warns of gangs, misinformation and early campaigns ahead of 2027 polls

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has warned that early political activity, organised criminal gangs and rising misinformation could threaten Kenya’s stability ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Friday during a multi-agency meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and security officials, Kanja said security agencies are already tracking increased political activity and emerging risks across the country.

He noted that early campaigns and political realignments are already taking shape well before the official election period, alongside growing concerns over misinformation, political incitement and the mobilisation of youth both online and offline.

“The emergence of organised criminal gangs, inflammatory political rhetoric, online incitements, and localised communal tensions continue to pose evolving threats to election security management,” Kanja said.

He also raised concern that some politicians may be linked to hired gangs used to intimidate opponents and disrupt public events.

Kanja said security agencies have intensified surveillance and intelligence operations to identify hotspots and emerging threats, while coordination with electoral bodies has been strengthened.

He stressed that election security is a continuous process covering voter registration, campaigns, polling day and post-election activities, each with different risks requiring tailored responses.

Key risks already identified include political intolerance, ethnic mobilisation, misinformation campaigns and organised criminal networks. Measures in place include preventive policing, social media monitoring and rapid response strategies.

“The National Police Service is committed to neutrality, professionalism, and respect for human rights in all electoral duties,” Kanja stated.

He cautioned political leaders against inflammatory remarks, saying they fuel tension and increase the risk of violence.

Kanja also cited lessons from past elections, including the 2007/2008 post-election violence and the 2017 election crisis, noting the importance of early preparedness.

The 2007/2008 violence led to widespread clashes and displacement, while 2017 saw protests and confrontation after the annulled presidential election and repeat vote. The 2022 polls were largely calm but still recorded isolated tensions.

He said hotspot mapping and risk assessments are ongoing to guide deployment ahead of 2027, with the Interior Ministry maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure a peaceful electoral process.