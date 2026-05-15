Murkomen reshuffles regional and county commissioners in major shake-up

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced sweeping changes in the ranks of Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners in a move aimed at enhancing service delivery, strengthening security coordination, and improving efficiency within the National Government Administration.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the transfers, promotions, and deployments had been undertaken after considering the officers’ experience, qualifications, and performance in public service.

“The Ministry has effected the following changes in the ranks of Regional Commissioner and County Commissioner to enhance service delivery and ensure effective coordination of National Government functions across the country,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, the reshuffle is intended to address emerging security and administrative challenges in different parts of the country while strengthening governance structures at the regional and county levels.

Among the major changes announced were transfers involving several Regional Commissioners. Rhoda Nyaboke Onyancha was moved from Coast Region to Nairobi, while Paul Rotich was transferred from Eastern Region to Coast Region.

Samson Macharia Irungu was redeployed from Western Region to the Office of the President headquarters, while Flora Nkatha Mworoah moved from Nyanza Region to the Office of the President headquarters.

The ministry also promoted and deployed several officers to Regional Commissioner positions. Jacob O. Muganda, who previously served as Meru County Commissioner, was promoted and deployed to Eastern Region. Onesmus Musyoki Kyatha, formerly Kakamega County Commissioner, was appointed Regional Commissioner for Nyanza, while Allan Machari was deployed from the Office of the President headquarters to Western Region.

Three Regional Commissioners retained their current positions. They include Joshua Muriungi Nkanatha in Central Region, John Odhiambo Otieno in North Eastern Region, and Dr. Abdi Mohammed Hassan in Rift Valley Region.

The reshuffle also affected County Commissioners across several counties. Joseph Kibet Boen was transferred from Kiambu to Kilifi, while Stephen Kutwa Sangolo moved from Baringo to Lamu. Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru was redeployed from Kericho to Tana River, and John Kiprotich Cheruiyot was moved from Samburu to Meru County.

Other notable transfers include Mwachaunga Mohamed Chaunga from Kisii to Machakos, Shufaa Omar Mwijuma from Nyamira to Kirinyaga, and Alason Hussein from Kirinyaga to Trans Nzoia. Wesley Koech Mabwai was transferred from Lamu to Baringo, while James Taari Rwaria moved from the North Eastern Regional Commissioner’s office to Kakamega County.

Several officers were also redeployed to the Office of the President headquarters, including Gideon Nyandiricha Oyagi from Trans Nzoia, David Kipkosgei Kiprop from Isiolo, Josephine Auma Ouko from Machakos, David Simiyu Wanyonyi from Kilifi, and Joseph Mwangi Wamuti from Tana River.

Additionally, the ministry announced fresh deployments of senior deputy county commissioners to head counties including Garissa, Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu, Kiambu, and Kericho.

Murkomen said the promoted officers had demonstrated “zeal and exemplary performance” in their duties and possessed the qualifications needed to strengthen administration and service delivery nationwide.

“The transfers have taken into consideration the strengths and experiences of the officers as we address the various security and service delivery concerns,” the Cabinet Secretary stated.

The changes take effect immediately.