CS Murkomen extends declaration of security danger in listed Marsabit areas for 30 days

The government, through the Ministry of Interior, has extended the declaration of parts of Marsabit County as security disturbed and dangerous.

In a notice dated April 23, 2026, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that the extension would take effect on on April 23, 2026 at 6.30 p.m for a period of thirty (30) days.

The designated areas include Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

According to the notice, “the said areas are declared as security disturbed and dangerous” and can either be extended or withdrawn based on security situation on the ground.

“This notice shall take effect on the 23rd April, 2026, as from 6.30 p.m., for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Kenya Gazette direct,” the notice stated.

The extension means that security operation shall go on for another month using extraordinary powers.

The extension of declaration of security disturbance and danger in the mentioned regions is in continuation of an earlier gazette notice which declared the same areas security disturbed and dangerous.

The declaration by CS Murkomen was backed by the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, who restricted possession of firearms in the 13 designated areas.

In another directive, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja gave an order through Gazette Notice No. 5811 prohibiting the use of firearms in the same areas affected by insecurity.

According to the order, all residents of these regions have been directed to give up all arms to the nearest police station, police post, police camp, or National Government Administration (NGA).

“On the taking effect of this notice, all inhabitants of the said areas are hereby directed, from the date hereof, to surrender all arms in their possession to safe custody,” the notice stated.

The order further guarantees that “all arms surrendered will be returned to their owners upon the cancellation or termination of this notice.”

This prohibition directive applies to all the places in Marsabit County, such as Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, and other neighboring areas. This move is meant to boost the ongoing security operations in these regions to curb any incidences of gun violence.

According to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the two directives are measures aimed at restoring peace in the regions affected by insecurity.