KCAA calls for applications for Director General post by May 11

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has called for application for the position of Director General to manage its affairs and ensure aviation safety, requiring those who want to apply to have a minimum of 15 years of experience, with at least 10 years in a managerial capacity. Interested individuals should submit their applications by May 11.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says the candidate that will be selected will report directly to the board and will be expected to provide “the day-to-day management and coordination of the execution of functions of the Authority in line with the Civil Aviation Act.”

He or she will play a major role in the implementation of the mandate of the institution to regulate aviation, provide air navigation services and training in civil aviation in Kenya.

In addition, among the duties he or she will perform include “the execution and communication of the Board’s strategies, decisions and policies” and “ensuring aviation regulations and other pertinent legislation are complied with.” The jobholder will also be in charge of aviation safety such as inspection, boarding and detention of an aircraft in case any major safety and security challenges come to light.”

The Director General would also be expected to coordinate planning and development of aviation facilities, maximize efficiency in resource use, and lead in the formulation and implementation of policies, standards, and recommended practices in the industry.

The appointee would also be tasked with ensuring that the corporation presents its best face to the public as its spokesperson and that the culture of professionalism prevails at all times.

To be considered for this position, an applicant is expected to have “fifteen (15) years relevant work experience” and “at least ten (10) years management and technical experience in aviation.”

The candidate should also possess a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in aviation, engineering, economics, business administration, law, or related disciplines.

In addition, applicants should exhibit expertise in international and local aviation conventions and comply with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The successful applicant will serve a four-year term, renewable once. Only those who will be shortlisted for the position will be contacted by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

The Authority on April 24, 2026, appointed Nicholas Bodo as Acting Director General, following the end of Emile Arao’s contract on April 22, 2026.

The transition, announced by the Board, is aimed at keeping operations steady as the process of recruiting a permanent chief begins.

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