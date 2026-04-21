MPs call for swift action against gangs ahead of 2027 polls

A parliamentary committee has called on the government to take urgent action against emerging criminal gangs, warning that their resurgence could threaten national security and undermine the integrity of the 2027 General Election.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security issued the warning during a session at County Hall, Parliament Buildings, where lawmakers met top security officials to assess the country’s preparedness ahead of the polls.

Committee chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo said the State must act decisively to prevent a repeat of past election cycles that were marred by violence linked to sectarian groups.

“We want to see the country secured. We should not allow gangs that have historically thrived during election periods to re-emerge as we head to the 2027 General Election,” Tongoyo said.

The lawmaker referenced previous periods of unrest associated with groups such as Mungiki and Chinkororo, urging security agencies to draw lessons from earlier crackdowns.

“You may want to look at what your predecessors, like John Michuki, did to dismantle these gangs. I believe you are equal to the task of securing this country,” he said.

Tongoyo stressed the urgency of early intervention, warning that delayed action could allow criminal networks to gain ground.

“You must act now to safeguard the country as we head towards 2027. Under the current circumstances, I am concerned things may not turn out well. This is the critical moment to redeem and secure the nation,” he added.

The session brought together Interior Cabinet Secretary Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin.

Lawmakers raised concerns over increasing incidents of political violence, organised crime and banditry, pressing the security leadership to outline measures to restore order.

Saku MP Dido Rasso, who serves as the committee’s vice-chairperson, pointed to the growing presence of gangs in urban and peri-urban areas and called for a shift in policing strategy.

“The issue of gangs and goons is increasingly affecting urban and peri-urban areas. Going forward, we must rethink our approach to policing. Policing is dynamic, and we may need specialised units to handle such cases,” Rasso said.

He also advocated for more targeted interventions in addressing insecurity, including cattle rustling, noting that intelligence-led operations could be more effective and cost-efficient.

“Large-scale operations may not always be necessary. Targeted, intelligence-led interventions can be more effective and ultimately save the government resources,” he said.

Interior CS Murkomen, however, raised alarm over what he described as a growing trend of politically instigated violence involving hired gangs, warning that it could erode democratic gains.

“This trend is deeply concerning. It threatens democratic space, erodes public confidence in governance institutions and risks destabilising the country during a politically sensitive period,” Murkomen said.

He noted that some loosely organised groups were evolving into structured outfits aligned to political interests, posing a threat to public order and national cohesion.

To counter the trend, Murkomen said the National Police Service has stepped up patrols and increased its presence at political gatherings, particularly in identified hotspots. Authorities have also enhanced intelligence gathering and deployed rapid response units to pre-empt violence.

The government is also working with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to curb hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric.

Murkomen cautioned political leaders against incitement and urged compliance with the Public Order Act, saying failure to adhere to the law creates security gaps.

“The National Police Service does not and will not collaborate with criminal gangs to enforce order,” he said.

He urged leaders to embrace peaceful engagement, warning that continued use of violence as a political tool could have far-reaching consequences for national stability.