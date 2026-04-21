Nairobi pushes integrated transport system to ease city congestion

Nairobi is set for a major transformation in how people move around the city as the government advances a plan that brings together rail transport, bus systems, and non-motorised travel into one coordinated network aimed at easing congestion and improving mobility.

Transport officials met on Tuesday to assess progress on ongoing projects and ensure better coordination among institutions involved in delivering the city’s transport reforms.

The meeting, led by the State Department for Transport, brought together government agencies and development partners working on key infrastructure projects shaping Nairobi’s future transport system.

Mohamed Daghar said the discussions focused on strengthening coordination and speeding up delivery of planned urban mobility projects.

“Our discussions reaffirmed the critical importance of sustained collaboration in delivering an integrated, efficient, and sustainable urban transport system to decongest Nairobi and enhance mobility,” he said.

The wider plan is designed to respond to increasing pressure on Nairobi’s road network, driven by population growth, urban expansion, and rising demand for daily travel.

At the centre of the programme is the Nairobi Railway City Central Station Project, which will serve as the main interchange linking different transport modes within the city.

The system will also include Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lines 2 and 3, expected to move large numbers of passengers and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Rail transport is also set for expansion through Commuter Rail Lines 1 and 2, aimed at improving connections between the central business district and surrounding residential areas.

Another key element is the Standard Gauge Railway link to Syokimau, which is intended to improve coordination between rail and road transport and make transfers easier for commuters.

The plan also includes investment in non-motorised transport, including walkways and cycling lanes to support safer and more accessible short-distance travel.

Daghar said the combined system is expected to handle up to 30,000 passengers per hour by 2030.

He added that successful implementation depends on close coordination between government institutions and implementing agencies.

The government is working with the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and state departments responsible for infrastructure and urban planning.

Key agencies involved include Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Urban Roads Authority, Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, and the Nairobi City County Government.

Development partners are also supporting the programme through funding and technical expertise to help speed up delivery.

Daghar said the goal is to fast-track implementation and deliver a transport system that matches the city’s growing needs.

“We are working together to fast track project delivery and realise our shared vision of a modern, accessible, and efficient transport system,” he said.

Once completed, the reforms are expected to reshape commuting patterns in Nairobi, reduce travel time, and improve access to services and economic opportunities.

Officials say the integrated system will connect rail, road, and non-motorised transport into one seamless network for smoother movement across the city.

The government maintains that the changes will also help ease congestion, lower transport costs, and support long-term urban planning goals.

Transport agencies say continued cooperation between all stakeholders will be key in meeting the 2030 mobility targets.