Missing children crisis puts child protection systems under scrutiny

Senator Hamida Kibwana has raised concerns over the growing number of missing children cases in Kenya, calling for urgent interventions to strengthen child protection systems and improve investigations into disappearances.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, the nominated senator described the trend as alarming, warning that it poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of children across the country.

Kibwana noted that Kenya has witnessed a disturbing increase in cases of missing children in recent years, with some ending tragically in death while many others remain unresolved.

“The trend poses a serious threat to child safety and exposes weaknesses in existing child protection systems,” she said.

The senator cited the cases of five-year-old Travis Wanjohi and one-year-old Mary Wanjiru, both from Nyeri County, whose deaths were reported on March 30 and April 10, 2026, respectively.

She said the incidents had shocked the nation and exposed significant gaps in investigative processes, child protection mechanisms and community responses.

“These incidents have shaken the conscience of the nation and highlighted glaring gaps in investigative processes, child protection mechanisms and community-level responses,” Kibwana said.

She also expressed concern over several unresolved cases involving missing children whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Among them is Lurther Mwangi, a five-year-old autistic child from Dandora in Nairobi, who disappeared on April 15, 2026.

The senator further highlighted the cases of Nevil Kibui from Kangemi in Nairobi and Precious Jepchirchir from Kaimoiywo Village in Nandi County, who went missing on August 29, 2025, and March 4, 2025, respectively.

Kibwana said the suffering endured by families searching for their children is immense and called for swift action to prevent further tragedies.

“The anguish endured by families searching for their missing children is immeasurable, and urgent action is needed to safeguard the lives and futures of vulnerable children,” she said.

Through a statement before the Senate, Kibwana has requested the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare to provide an annual breakdown of missing children cases reported to the State Department for Children Services and the National Police Service from 2021 to date.

She is also seeking updates on investigations into the deaths of Travis Wanjohi and Mary Wanjiru, as well as findings from other cases in which missing children were later found dead.

Additionally, the senator wants the committee to outline the protocols followed when responding to reports of missing children, including efforts undertaken to trace Lurther Mwangi, Nevil Kibui and Precious Jepchirchir.

The committee is expected to explain coordination mechanisms between police, children’s offices, schools, hospitals and local administrators in handling such cases.

Kibwana is also seeking clarification on measures being implemented to strengthen child protection systems, prevent child abductions and provide psychosocial support to affected families.