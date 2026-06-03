DCI arrest suspect, seize Sh870,000 worth of cannabis in Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Region have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered cannabis valued at approximately Sh870,000 during an intelligence-led operation along Waiyaki Way.

The suspect, identified as Caleb Wanyonyi Mukwenyi, alias “Jay,” was apprehended in an operation targeting narcotics trafficking within Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the arrest followed intelligence reports linking the suspect to the distribution of illegal drugs within the city and its environs.

“Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Region have arrested a drug trafficker, recovering cannabis valued at approximately Sh870,000,” the agency said in a statement.

During the operation, officers recovered 29 kilograms of cannabis, which authorities believe was destined for distribution within the Nairobi Central Business District and surrounding areas.

The seizure is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the spread of narcotic substances in urban centres, where drug trafficking networks continue to operate.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently undergoing processing ahead of arraignment in court on drug-related charges.

“The suspect, identified as Caleb Wanyonyi Mukwenyi alias ‘Jay,’ was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation conducted along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi targeting narcotics trafficking within the city,” the statement added.

DCI officials said the operation was part of intensified surveillance and enforcement measures aimed at dismantling drug trafficking syndicates and disrupting supply chains.

Authorities indicated that the recovered consignment was intended for distribution within high-demand areas, underscoring the continued challenge posed by illicit drug networks operating within the capital.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterated its commitment to combating drug-related crimes and protecting communities from the social and health impacts associated with narcotic abuse.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and protecting the public from the harmful effects of narcotic substances,” the agency said.

Law enforcement agencies have in recent months stepped up operations targeting narcotics, with several arrests and seizures reported across different parts of the country as part of broader efforts to curb the illegal drug trade.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned once investigations are completed, with authorities continuing to pursue leads linked to the broader trafficking network.