DCI: CCTV analysis identifies six among eight suspects in Utumishi Girls fire

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it has made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the fire at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which left 16 students dead.

In a statement issued on May 31, 2026, the DCI said forensic analysis of CCTV footage had led to the “positive identification of the students who lit the fire,” describing the development as a significant milestone in the ongoing probe into the tragedy that occurred on May 28, 2026.

According to investigators, further review of the footage at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory at the National Police Service Forensics Laboratory, in collaboration with teachers, confirmed that seven students were involved in the arson incident before fleeing the scene.

“After conducting a thorough detailed forensic analysis of the CCTV footage recovered from the school… a positive identification of the students who lit the fire has been realized,” the statement said.

The DCI added that of the eight suspects previously arrested, six have now been positively identified through the footage.

One of the identified students had earlier been released to her parents and is currently not in custody, with police confirming that “efforts are now underway to trace and arrest her.”

The fire, which broke out on Thursday, May 28, 2026, killed 16 students. Post-mortem examinations conducted at Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital Mortuary by a team of pathologists led by Dr. Dorothy Njeri confirmed that all victims died as a result of severe burns.

Authorities said DNA reference samples had been collected from families of the deceased to assist in formal identification, given the extent of the burns on the bodies. Kenya Red Cross teams also provided psychosocial support to bereaved families, who were allowed to view the remains of their loved ones.

“The examinations confirmed that all sixteen students died as a result of severe burns,” the DCI said, adding that the service “reiterates its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, friends, and the entire school community.”

The police service thanked parents, guardians, students, and members of the school community for their cooperation, saying it appreciated those who had assisted investigators with statements and evidence.

“We urge anyone with additional information that may assist the on-going investigation to continue coming forward,” the statement added.

The DCI said it remains committed to a “thorough, professional, and impartial inquiry” aimed at delivering justice for the victims and their families, as investigations into one of the country’s most tragic school fires continue.