Governor Kang’ata urges calm after fire breaks out at Gacharage Secondary School

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has urged calm after a fire broke out at Gacharage Secondary School in Kandara on Thursday night, triggering a major emergency response as county fire teams and local responders rushed to contain the blaze.

The governor confirmed that all learners were safely evacuated and accounted for, saying emergency teams remained at the school as investigations into the cause of the fire got underway.

Kang’ata said county fire and rescue teams responded immediately after the incident was reported, with efforts continuing late into the night to prevent the flames from spreading further.

“We are aware of the fire incident currently affecting Gacharage Secondary School, and here’s what’s happening right now: Murang’a County Fire and Rescue teams are on site and actively battling the fire alongside local community responders. The safety of students, staff, and nearby residents is our immediate priority. Evacuation protocols have been activated, and all learners have been accounted for,” he highlighted in an update on Thursday night.

The governor said the cause of the fire had not yet been established and that investigations were ongoing as officials carried out a full assessment of the damage.

He noted that emergency response teams remained at the school as efforts to fully contain the situation continued.

In an advisory issued during the incident, the county government urged residents to keep away from the area to allow emergency teams unrestricted access to the school compound.

Authorities also asked members of the public to cooperate with county officers and National Police personnel stationed at the scene and avoid sharing unverified information online.

Kang’ata assured parents and residents that updates would continue to be shared through official county communication channels as investigations progress.

The county government also directed anyone with urgent concerns to use the county disaster management system through the MyMuranga App.

The governor acknowledged growing concern among parents and the wider school community, saying the incident had caused anxiety but emergency teams were working to minimize damage and secure the area.

Kenya has experienced several deadly school fire incidents over the years, many involving dormitories and gaps in safety preparedness within learning institutions.

One of the country’s worst school fire tragedies occurred in 2001 at Kyanguli Secondary School, where 67 students died in a dormitory fire, leading to renewed scrutiny of safety standards in boarding schools.

Other fire incidents reported in schools across the country over the years have continued to raise concerns over compliance with fire safety measures and emergency preparedness.

Education authorities have in recent years increased inspections in boarding schools, with schools being urged to improve dormitory safety, install firefighting equipment, and conduct regular emergency drills for learners.

County governments have also moved to strengthen emergency response systems to help reduce casualties during fire incidents and other disasters.

At Gacharage Secondary School, local residents joined county emergency teams in responding to the incident, highlighting the growing role of community coordination during emergencies, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where response times are critical.

Authorities say cooperation between residents and emergency agencies has in recent years helped prevent loss of life in several fire incidents across the country.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still ongoing as officials continue with a full assessment of the extent of the damage.