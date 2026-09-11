Nairobi ranks 10th globally as Sakaja ramps up El Niño preparations
Chicago was ranked the world’s most climate-resilient city, followed by Addis Ababa, Melbourne, Barcelona, Ankara, Buenos Aires, Paris, Istanbul, Bogotá and Nairobi.
Chicago was ranked the world’s most climate-resilient city, followed by Addis Ababa, Melbourne, Barcelona, Ankara, Buenos Aires, Paris, Istanbul, Bogotá and Nairobi.
Nairobi County Chief Officer in charge of Disaster Management Bramwel Simiyu said the county has already started clearing drainage systems and waterways to prevent storm water from being blocked.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said some counties, particularly in Western/Nyanza and North Eastern Kenya, could experience an early onset of the rainfall season.
The committee made the proposals in a report tabled in the Senate, raising concerns that the Livestock Protection and Sustainability Bill, 2024 has placed too much attention on drought-related measures while giving less attention to other threats facing the livestock sector.
The county has identified 227 flood-prone locations across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties. The mapping exercise will guide where equipment, personnel and emergency resources are deployed as the rains intensify.
According to Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management, the worst-hit districts are Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.
Kang’ata assured parents and residents that updates would continue to be shared through official county communication channels as investigations progress.
Among the affected premises were Aries Residence and an adjacent hotel, where rising water levels trapped occupants before emergency teams moved in to carry out evacuations.
Principal Administrative Secretary Beverly Opwora says Kenya’s national administration system—through regional commissioners, chiefs and village elders—links citizens to services, supports ID verification, and mobilises communities for programmes, security and disaster response.
Adolwa explained that excessive rainfall, worsened by climate change, interacts with densely populated areas in fragile ecosystems, creating devastating effects. He noted that Nairobi’s population has jumped from 4,397,073 in the 2019 census to over 4.8 million today, placing enormous pressure on infrastructure, natural drainage systems, and urban management practices.
Heavy rains being experienced in several parts of the country have triggered flooding, leading to deaths, injuries and the displacement of families.