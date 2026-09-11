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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

disaster management

Nairobi floods expose weak planning and governance, expert says
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Nairobi floods expose weak planning and governance, expert says

Adolwa explained that excessive rainfall, worsened by climate change, interacts with densely populated areas in fragile ecosystems, creating devastating effects. He noted that Nairobi’s population has jumped from 4,397,073 in the 2019 census to over 4.8 million today, placing enormous pressure on infrastructure, natural drainage systems, and urban management practices.

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