DCI: Eight students in police custody after deadly Utumishi Girls dorm fire kills 16

Eight students are being held as persons of interest after a deadly dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, left 16 students dead and triggered a full-scale criminal investigation into suspected arson.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations say they are now working alongside forensic experts and other agencies to establish how the fire started, with attention on possible deliberate ignition, witness accounts, and technical evidence gathered from the scene.

In a press statement on Friday, the DCI confirmed that it has launched “an in-depth investigation into the tragic fire incident that occurred on Thursday at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, in which sixteen students lost their lives.”

Emergency and rescue operations at the school have since been completed, with a coordinated response involving the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Red Cross Society, National Youth Service, Kenya Forest Service, Government Chemist, and officials from the Ministry of Education.

Forensic teams have already begun detailed scene analysis inside the damaged dormitory. The DCI noted that “the multi-agency investigation team, comprising highly specialized personnel including Crime Scene Investigators (CSIS), Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB) officers from the Forensic Imaging and Acoustics Unit, and forensic DNA experts, has processed the scene at Meline Waithera Dormitory.”

Investigators also provided details on the extent of destruction within the building, stating that “the first floor sustained extensive fire damage, while the ground floor remained largely intact. The affected upper floor consists of twelve cubicles accommodating a total of 135 double-decker beds.”

As recovery efforts concluded, authorities confirmed the retrieval of victims from the burnt structure. According to the report, “a meticulous examination of the scene led to the recovery of sixteen (16) bodies, all of which were moved to Naivasha Sub-county Referral Hospital Mortuary pending post-mortem examinations and formal identification.”

Crime scene specialists are now focusing on reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the fire, including potential ignition points and any accelerants that may have been used.

The DCI stated that “crime scene processing and documentation continue today, May 29, 2026, as investigators work to establish the suspected point of origin of the fire, analyse burn patterns, identify potential ignition sources, determine the presence of any accelerants, and evaluate the integrity of electrical installations and structural fire dynamics.”

In a major development, detectives have identified and arrested eight students described as persons of interest in the case. Authorities say they are examining whether the group had any role in planning or executing what is now being treated as suspected arson.

The statement reads, “preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack. The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody.”

Investigators are also conducting interviews with students and staff while reviewing available footage and other evidence to establish a clear motive and timeline behind the tragedy.

The fire has once again raised concern over safety standards in boarding schools, following a history of similar incidents across the country linked to arson, overcrowding, and gaps in fire safety enforcement.

The National Police Service expressed sympathy to the affected families, stating that it “conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, friends, and the entire school community following this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Authorities have urged calm as investigations continue, promising a detailed and impartial process to establish the truth and ensure accountability.