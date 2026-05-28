Ministry of Gender activates emergency child protection response after Utumishi Girls Academy fire

The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services has moved in with an emergency child protection response following the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School, as authorities step up efforts to support affected learners, families, and ongoing investigations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry confirmed that response teams have already been dispatched to the school and surrounding areas, with a focus on immediate protection of children, emotional support, and coordination of services for those affected by the incident that has left families in shock.

The government said it is working closely with relevant agencies to ensure both humanitarian support and investigation processes are handled in a coordinated manner. It also called attention to the need for stronger safety measures in learning institutions across the country.

As part of its message of solidarity, the ministry expressed sympathy to bereaved families and those impacted by the tragedy, noting the pain being experienced by the school community.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, guardians, school community, and all those affected by this unfortunate tragedy. We also wish a quick recovery to all injured learners, currently receiving medical attention.”

The State Department for Children Services confirmed that child protection systems have been fully activated in line with legal requirements, aimed at safeguarding the welfare and rights of children affected by the disaster.

“In line with the Children Act, 2022, particularly the provisions safeguarding the rights, welfare, protection and best interests of the child, the State Department for Children Services has activated child protection response mechanisms to support affected children and families during this difficult period.”

Officials said specialised teams have already been deployed to ensure immediate action on the ground, including identifying, protecting, and supporting affected learners and families.

“The State Department has deployed Children Officers and Child Protection personnel to coordinate immediate interventions, including safeguarding affected children, supporting family tracing and reunification, and ensuring emergency child protection services are provided.”

Beyond immediate protection efforts, the ministry said mental health support is being prioritised, with counselling services arranged for survivors, families, teachers, and first responders dealing with the emotional impact of the fire.

“Further, psychosocial support and trauma counselling services are being coordinated for survivors, bereaved families, teachers, and first responders to support emotional recovery and mental wellbeing.” It stated

The government also confirmed that support desks and coordination points have been set up to assist families with information, guidance, and access to services during this period of recovery.

At the same time, authorities said they will continue working with education officials, county leadership, emergency teams, and humanitarian partners to establish what happened, assess safety compliance, and recommend measures to prevent similar tragedies in future.

The ministry further stressed the need for strict enforcement of safety standards in schools, stronger emergency preparedness, and improved child protection systems in learning institutions nationwide, in line with the Children Act, 2022.

It also appealed to the public and media to handle the matter with care and respect for affected families, especially children directly impacted by the tragedy.

“We urge the public and media to uphold the dignity, privacy, and protection of affected children and families by avoiding the sharing of graphic images, identities of minors, or unverified information relating to the incident,” the statement highlighted.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to support victims, ensure continuity of care for learners, and strengthen safeguarding systems as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.